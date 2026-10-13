Elevated vegan fish and chips is coming to London this week

A fish and chip shop opening up in London usually wouldn’t make the headlines, but Chippie is a little different.

Not only is Chippie by Jam Delish going to be a “100% plant” vegan establishment, it will have Caribbean flavours and influences infused too. Exactly what that’s going to taste like is something we’ll have to see when Chippie opens on 14th October. But we do know a few of the menu items.

Chippie will serve “Caribbean battered cod”, jerk battered sausage, salt and pepper mushroom “scampi,” fried plantain and mushy pea fritters. And, yes, despite the amount of batter on show there will be gluten free options. Deserts will include a carmelised banana cake with custard too.

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One of the founders, Jordan Johnson, described it as “British classics with a Caribbean twist.”

Chippie comes from the folks behind Jam Delish, a highly regarded plant-based Caribbean restaurant near Angel tube station.

It serves vegan takes on classics like fish tacos, curry goat and jerk chicken skewers. Chippie sounds significantly less healthy than the average plate at Jam Delish — but we’re game.

Chippie’s fare is going to be a lot more, well, beige — and fried. But Jordan Johnson explains “we want to make it fun again,” on the subject of why he and head chef Nathan Collymore didn’t simply open up another branch of Jam Delish.

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You don’t have long to check out Chippie, though. It’s a short-term six-week residency, running from 14th October to 27th November, at Boxhall City's Unit 8 on Liverpool Street.

You can make bookings for Chippie now, over at the Boxhall website. It takes over the space recently inhabited by Sri Lankan restaurant Karapincha, whose residency ended on 4th October.

What happens to Chippie after November? Co-founder Johnson hints this test run could potentially lead to something more permanent.

“We don’t know where Chippie’s going to go, but let’s see,” he said in the run up to the pop-up’s opening.