Clapham’s new playground? The Thieves bar brings chaos, cabaret and cocktails to South London
More Thieves, more fun
Clapham’s nightlife is getting a major upgrade. On 1st November, The Thieves will swing open its doors, transforming a much-loved landmark pub into something far more ambitious: a 500-capacity playground for grown-ups where games, cocktails and live entertainment collide. After a series of closures around London, it's nice that there's some good news to talk about.
The Laine Pub Co - an independent group known for turning classic pubs into immersive, experience-led destinations - has taken over the pub formerly known as Four Thieves, bringing its magic to completely reimagined the site. The mission here is to blur the line between a night out and a night to remember.
Walk in and you’ll find the soul of a traditional pub, remixed with a modern sense of mischief. Downstairs. interactive cabaret shows, themed brunches, and DJ nights will keep the party going across the week, whilst upstairs, The Thieves’ Gambit - the newly minted arcade bar - turns nostalgia into a competitive sport. There's darts, pool, Mario Kart Arcade GP, House of the Dead, and even R/C racing, all designed to get your pulse (and pint count) up.
The entertainment lineup reads like a festival schedule: ABBA parties, Taylor Swift socials, Fleetwood Mac celebrations, murder mystery brunches, and 80s bingo that’s more chaos than concentration. Expect live music, cabaret, and themed game shows courtesy of event wizards House of Dinosaur and Twisted Time Machine.
Even the food is turning heads. Balans, the restaurant chain, takes charge of the kitchen, serving an all-day menu that’s anything but pub-grub basic, from smoked salmon Benedict and Pad Thai to truffle-fried chicken and Sunday roasts.
Design-wise, it’s a love letter to Clapham glazed tiles, exposed brickwork, warm lighting and a bar that demands attention. Every inch has been curated for conversation, competition and a bit of well-intentioned chaos.
So if your local’s been feeling a little too local, The Thieves is your invitation to level up. It’s Clapham’s newest home for cocktails, cabaret and a touch of beautiful mayhem, the kind of place where nights out turn into stories you’ll be telling until the next one. You can check it out from November at 51 Lavender Gardens, London, SW11 1JW.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
