Avenue Q is coming back to London's West End in 2026

Rude and hilarious puppet musical Avenue Q is set to return to London for a limited run, marking the 20th anniversary of its first London show.

Avenue Q will open on March 20th at the Shaftesbury Theatre in London’s West End, with plans to play through to August 29th.

Tickets are available to buy right now. And thanks to the theatre’s 2026 refurbishment works, the grand circle tier will be closed for the run. No peering down from the gods at puppets for this one.

Pricing starts at £29.50 for the worst seats in the house — restricted view and all — rising to £165 for the best view.

Not seen it before? Avenue Q is a riot, a parody of Sesame Street motifs that is much more than just a thin spoof.

The show originally played in the Noël Coward Theatre in 2006, and lasted more than a thousand performances until 2010, end up at Wyndham’s, before it went on tour across the country.

Avenue Q won a 2004 Tony award for Best Musical, notably beating Wicked, which continues to play at the Apollo Victoria theatre to this day.

The show paved the way for Matt Stone and Trey Parker’s Book of Mormon, and comparisons to that show go way beyond their shared rude irreverence.

Robert Lopez co-created Book of Mormon with Stone and Parker. He was one half of the core creative team behind Avenue Q, with Jeff Marx.

Marx did work on the Book of Mormon at one stage, but left the project before it was completed.

Folks from the original Avenue Q run are to return for this London reprise, too, including director Jason Moore.

Moore says the show will feature “tweaks and surprises that make the original show glisten with even more relevance and humour.”

"Two decades later, its message feels more relevant than ever. This revival is a love letter to the original production and to everyone who’s ever seen a bit of themselves in the residents of Avenue Q. We can’t wait to reintroduce this brilliantly irreverent, endlessly uplifting show to London audiences once again," the show's producers said in a joint statement.





