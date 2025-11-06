London’s legendary Ronnie Scott’s is bringing its iconic Soho jazz nights to Peckham

Ronnie Scott’s is up there in the London book of legends along with Paddington Bear, Beefeaters, and Bill Nighy being spotted reading in cafes across all London boroughs, looking like a French Renaissance painting.

Now, the legendary London jazz club is heading south, making an appearance in Peckham with the launch of its Ronnie’s Lates series. The initiative is a pretty cool project which brings Ronnie Scott’s Late Late Show from Soho into London’s more grassroots music scene.

The aim of the new series is to showcase emerging musicians who are shaping the future of UK jazz, kicking off at Peckham Levels on 15th November. The event will feature a whole range of different styles, from fusion jazz to broken beat, all specifically curated for London’s dance floors, and essentially fulfilling all London music geeks’ dreams.

Creature. // At Vanguard Court (Live Session) - YouTube Watch On

The lineup includes a couple of regulars from Ronnie Scott’s Late Late Show, including Creature, a well-known name from the jazz scene, having collaborated with artists including Sosmo Pyke and Yaya Bey. Joining him is Madeleine, a Nu-Jazz singer-songwriter and BRIT School and Goldsmiths alum who has already toured with some of the hottest artists right now, including Olivia Dean and Rachel Chinouriri.

If you’re a jazz lover, or just a South East dweller who fancies a fun and musical night out with a bit of soul, head over to Ronnie Scott’s official website to book tickets, which are priced at £15. The event is taking place at Peckham Levels over on Rye Lane, and doors open at 7pm.

Peckham Levels, 95a Rye Lane, London SE15 4ST, 15th November from £15.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



