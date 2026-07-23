The 40 best Xbox Game Pass games: Essential games to download first

Netflix changed film and TV forever. Xbox Game Pass has done much the same for gaming.

With hundreds of games available for one monthly subscription, Microsoft's service is arguably the best deal in entertainment. The only problem for subscribers? Figuring out what to play first. Between massive RPGs, indie gems, multiplayer favourites and all-time Xbox classics, it's easy to spend longer browsing than actually gaming.

It is admittedly, however, a strange time to be an Xbox fan, and that’s in part down to the Game Pass concept itself. Microsoft bet the house on its subscription service pulling in gamers looking for a value proposition, and hoovered up studios to support that goal and bolster the library with exclusive titles. And though the games are there — there are literally hundreds on Game Pass, at least on its top ‘Ultimate’ tier — the profits seemingly haven’t been. Xbox is undergoing a massive restructuring program that’s seen it let go of thousands of staff members, and the jettisoning of entire studios.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here: