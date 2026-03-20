Stranger Things complete 4K Blu-ray boxset will let you relive the spooky saga of the Hellfire Club all over again

25-disc set is a must-have for serious Stranger Things fans.

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Arrow Films / Netflix
(Image credit: Arrow Films / Netflix)

Stranger Things may have finally come to an end... but there's no harm in reliving the smash hit series from the start all over again. And mega-fans are getting perhaps the ultimate way to re-experience the series with a brand new, comprehensive boxset selection.

Spanning 25 discs in either 4K UHD or Blu-ray formats, Stranger Things: The Complete Series will take you from Eleven's first arrival in Hawkins to the epic conclusion of series 5, which dominated the cultural conversations — and Netflix streaming charts — at the start of the year.

As well as high-definition episodes of the show, the deluxe editions of the set come with all manner of extras, including a 148-page booklet and Hellfire Club patch among other items.

Arrow Films / Netflix

(Image credit: Arrow Films / Netflix)

What's in the box?

It's a very comprehensive collection, especially if you go for one of the deluxe editions. Here's what makes up the set, including special features and physical trinkets:

25-Disc Special and Deluxe Edition Contents:
*Exclusive to the Deluxe Edition

  • High-Definition (1080p) Blu-ray™ / 4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray™ presentation of all forty-two episodes across five series and twenty-five discs
  • Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround and stereo audio for all episodes plus Dolby Atmos for Seasons 4 & 5
  • Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • Optional audio description tracks
  • Deluxe packaging including brand new wraparound box artwork by Juan Ramos*
  • Interviews with the cast and crew
  • Behind-the-scenes featurettes
  • Set tours
  • Bloopers
  • Palace Arcade alloy-zinc coin-token*
  • Self-adhesive Hellfire Club patch*
  • Exclusive Hellfire Club d20 dice*
  • Twenty-five artcards from all five seasons*
  • Five double-sided posters featuring original artwork by Kyle Lambert*
  • Reversible sleeves featuring brand new artwork by Juan Ramos and original artwork by Kyle Lambert*
  • Double-sided fold-out Hawkins map*
  • 148-page perfect-bound artbook including original design sketches, concept art, storyboards and new writing on the making of the series from the Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy, Andrew Stanton, Kyle Dixon & more*

It's a big package then, and it's going to set you back a fair few notes as a result. You're looking at £219.99 for the Deluxe UHD Edition, £199.99 for the Deluxe Blu-ray Edition, £159.99 for Special UHD Edition, and £149.99 for the Special Blu-Ray Edition. Pound-for-pound, disc-for-disc though, that UHD pricing is actually pretty generous, seeing as 4K discs remain on the pricey side.

Available to pre-order now, you'll be able to pick these up from July 27th.

As for what's next for the franchise? Stranger Things: Tales from '85, an animated spin-off that looks at the between-seasons adventures of the rag-tag Hawkins kids, debuts on April 23rd.

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Gerald Lynch
Gerald Lynch
Editor-in-Chief

Gerald Lynch is the Editor-in-Chief of Shortlist, keeping careful watch over the site's editorial output and social channels. He's happiest in the front row of a gig for a band you've never heard of, watching 35mm cinema re-runs of classic sci-fi flicks, or propping up a bar with an old fashioned in one hand and a Game Boy in the other.

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