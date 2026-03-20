Stranger Things complete 4K Blu-ray boxset will let you relive the spooky saga of the Hellfire Club all over again

Stranger Things may have finally come to an end... but there's no harm in reliving the smash hit series from the start all over again. And mega-fans are getting perhaps the ultimate way to re-experience the series with a brand new, comprehensive boxset selection.

Spanning 25 discs in either 4K UHD or Blu-ray formats, Stranger Things: The Complete Series will take you from Eleven's first arrival in Hawkins to the epic conclusion of series 5, which dominated the cultural conversations — and Netflix streaming charts — at the start of the year.

As well as high-definition episodes of the show, the deluxe editions of the set come with all manner of extras, including a 148-page booklet and Hellfire Club patch among other items.

(Image credit: Arrow Films / Netflix)

What's in the box?

It's a very comprehensive collection, especially if you go for one of the deluxe editions. Here's what makes up the set, including special features and physical trinkets:

25-Disc Special and Deluxe Edition Contents:

*Exclusive to the Deluxe Edition

High-Definition (1080p) Blu-ray™ / 4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray™ presentation of all forty-two episodes across five series and twenty-five discs

Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround and stereo audio for all episodes plus Dolby Atmos for Seasons 4 & 5

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Optional audio description tracks

Deluxe packaging including brand new wraparound box artwork by Juan Ramos*

Interviews with the cast and crew

Behind-the-scenes featurettes

Set tours

Bloopers

Palace Arcade alloy-zinc coin-token*

Self-adhesive Hellfire Club patch*

Exclusive Hellfire Club d20 dice*

Twenty-five artcards from all five seasons*

Five double-sided posters featuring original artwork by Kyle Lambert*

Reversible sleeves featuring brand new artwork by Juan Ramos and original artwork by Kyle Lambert*

Double-sided fold-out Hawkins map*

148-page perfect-bound artbook including original design sketches, concept art, storyboards and new writing on the making of the series from the Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy, Andrew Stanton, Kyle Dixon & more*

It's a big package then, and it's going to set you back a fair few notes as a result. You're looking at £219.99 for the Deluxe UHD Edition, £199.99 for the Deluxe Blu-ray Edition, £159.99 for Special UHD Edition, and £149.99 for the Special Blu-Ray Edition. Pound-for-pound, disc-for-disc though, that UHD pricing is actually pretty generous, seeing as 4K discs remain on the pricey side.

Available to pre-order now, you'll be able to pick these up from July 27th.

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As for what's next for the franchise? Stranger Things: Tales from '85, an animated spin-off that looks at the between-seasons adventures of the rag-tag Hawkins kids, debuts on April 23rd.





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