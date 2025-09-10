Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein comes to life in London — And it’s free to explore

This autumn, one of cinema’s most visionary storytellers is opening a door into the darkly beautiful world of Frankenstein. And it’s happening right in the heart of London… for free.

From 17th October to 9th November, Frankenstein: Crafting a Tale Eternal takes over The Old Selfridges Hotel, offering a rare glimpse into the imagination of Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro.

Presented by Netflix in partnership with the BFI London Film Festival’s free programme, this immersive exhibition celebrates del Toro’s adaptation of Mary Shelley’s iconic novel and the decades-long creative journey that brought it to life.

For del Toro, this isn’t just another film; it’s a passion project nearly 50 years in the making.

“This film concludes a journey for me that started at age seven, when I saw James Whale’s Frankenstein films for the first time,” he says. “Gothic horror became my church, and Boris Karloff my Messiah.”

That reverence runs deep through the exhibition, which peels back the layers of del Toro’s meticulous filmmaking process. Visitors will find original props, haunting artwork, elaborate costumes, and even jewellery designed by Tiffany & Co., all used in the film. But this isn’t just about film sets and special effects; it’s also about the legacy of the story itself.

Frankenstein | Guillermo del Toro | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

In a unique touch, the exhibition features a curated selection of rare books from antiquarian firm Peter Harrington, highlighting the literary roots of Frankenstein and honouring Mary Shelley’s enduring impact. It’s a reminder that before it was a monster movie or a Halloween costume, Frankenstein was a radical, imaginative novel written by an 18-year-old in 1818, one that continues to ask hauntingly relevant questions about creation, power, and what it means to be human.

Del Toro, known for blending beauty and terror in films like Pan’s Labyrinth and The Shape of Water, brings his signature touch to Shelley’s world. With his team of master craftspeople, he breathes new life into the tale, not through CGI spectacle, but through intimate, handcrafted storytelling.

Housed inside the cavernous Old Selfridges Hotel, a venue already known for its atmospheric pop-ups, the exhibition is open from Thursday to Sunday each week, 10am to 6pm. Entry is completely free, part of the BFI London Film Festival’s commitment to making world-class film culture accessible to everyone.