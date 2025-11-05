The Night Manager Season 2 first look with new faces, fresh betrayals, and another deadly mission

As the saying goes, good things come to those who wait, and fans of The Night Manager have waited nearly a decade. Nine years after Tom Hiddleston’s Jonathan Pine took down Hugh Laurie’s suave arms dealer Richard Roper, Pine is back on duty, and back in danger.

Following months of speculation, the BBC and Prime Video have finally unveiled a first look at The Night Manager Season 2 via Vanity Fair, the first of two new instalments confirmed last year. The slick new images show Hiddleston’s Pine (now living under the alias Alex Goodwin) slipping into a fresh web of intrigue, joined once again by Olivia Colman’s unflappable Angela Burr.

Also checking in: Daisy Jones & The Six’s Camila Morrone as businesswoman Roxana Bolaños, Babylon’s Diego Calva as the formidable Colombian kingpin Teddy Dos Santos, and Doctor Who’s Indira Varma as the mysterious Mayra. Missing from the guest list this time are Hugh Laurie, Tom Hollander, and Elizabeth Debicki, all, understandably, written out by fate and fallout.

Filmed across the UK, Spain, Colombia, and France, the new series sees Pine living quietly as a low-level MI6 officer before a late-night encounter with an old mercenary drags him back into the shadows. What follows: a violent collision with Dos Santos, a reluctant alliance with Roxana, and a deadly trek through Colombia’s underworld of arms and insurgency.

“Jonathan Pine thought he’d buried his past,” teases the official synopsis. “But when allegiances fracture and betrayal lurks at every turn, he must decide whose trust to earn, and how far he’s willing to go before it’s too late.”

Behind the camera, David Farr returns as creator, and Georgi Banks-Davies takes the director’s chair. The production lineup reads like an espionage dossier: The Ink Factory (run by le Carré’s sons Simon and Stephen Cornwell) leads the charge, with Character 7, Demarest Films, and Nostromo Pictures all on board.

With Slow Horses, The Agency, and Black Doves keeping the spy genre hot, The Night Manager’s comeback couldn’t be better timed. Stylish, morally murky, and laced with tension, this is le Carré territory reimagined for 2025.

