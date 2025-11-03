Godzilla returns in Minus Zero, the sequel to the Oscar-winning Minus One

The King of the Monsters is stirring from his cinematic slumber, and this time he’s starting from zero.

Toho has officially announced the title of its next Japanese Godzilla film: Godzilla -0.0 (that’s Godzilla Minus Zero if you’re not fluent in kaiju mathematics). The reveal dropped during Godzilla Day 2025 in Tokyo, complete with a striking black-and-white teaser logo that continues the minimalist, calligraphic style we fell in love with from the last film.

Takashi Yamazaki — the writer, director and visual effects commander behind the phenomenal Godzilla Minus One — is back at the helm. The same dream team of Toho Studios, Robot, and Shirogumi are also returning, making Minus Zero feel like less of a sequel and more of an evolution.

(Image credit: TOHO)

if you somehow missed Minus One: that film wasn’t just great — it was historic. Released in 2023, it grossed over ¥7.65 billion in Japan (around $50 million) and another $56 million in North America, becoming the most successful live-action Japanese Godzilla movie ever and the highest-grossing Japanese-language live-action film in U.S. history.

It also won an Oscar. A Godzilla movie, taking home the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects, beating out Hollywood titans on a fraction of their budgets. At ShortList, we adored Minus One for its raw emotion, haunting post-war setting and devastatingly human storytelling, not to mention one of the best cinematic screams of the decade.

The title alone hints at a creative reset, a clean slate, or maybe a deeper dive into the existential fallout that Minus One left behind. No story details yet, but insiders suggest a late-2026 release window, with production reportedly ramping up in New Zealand and Norway before the year’s end.

If Minus One was about surviving in the ruins, Minus Zero might ask what happens when there’s nothing left to rebuild.

Seventy years after Ishirō Honda’s original film first turned nuclear fear into monster mythology, Toho is still proving that Godzilla can be both terrifying and transcendent. The big guy’s roar is timeless, and we can’t wait to hear it again.





