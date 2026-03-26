The first Harry Potter TV show trailer is here: 5 magical details worth knowing

Reboots are everywhere right now; you can't move for the amount of retellings and reimaginings currently being released, yet few will likely have as much pressure on them as HBO's Harry Potter reboot

Mainly, because this isn’t just another franchise getting dusted off. The original films are still very much in circulation, still widely liked, and still pretty embedded in how people picture that world. Which means this new Harry Potter TV series isn’t arriving to fill a gap, it’s arriving to replace something people already feel like they know.

That’s the challenge HBO’s taking on here. Stretching the story out across multiple seasons, going deeper into the books, and trying to justify why this version needs to exist alongside, or instead of, what came before.

The first trailer, which just dropped, doesn’t answer that completely, but it does give a clear sense of direction. This isn’t a radical rethink. It’s a slower, more detailed retelling that sticks close to the source material, with just enough changes to keep things interesting.

1. It’s playing it safe so far

(Image credit: HBO)

The trailer hits all the expected beats. You start at Privet Drive, get the cupboard under the stairs, the Hogwarts letter, and Hagrid’s arrival. By the time you reach Hogwarts, you’ve already seen most of the major early moments lined up exactly as you’d expect.

Characters like Severus Snape, Albus Dumbledore and Minerva McGonagall all make early appearances, alongside glimpses of Ollivander, the Sorting Hat and the first Quidditch setup.

It’s familiar, but that feels intentional. This looks like a version that wants to earn trust first, then expand later, although it's hard not to see the film similarities already.

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2. There are some small changes

While the broad structure is the same, there are a few differences tucked in. Harry appears to spend more time in the non-magical world before Hogwarts, including scenes at school and a bit more interaction with Dudley.

There’s also a new-feeling journey into London, including what looks like a trip on the Underground, before reaching King’s Cross.

None of this rewrites the story, but it does suggest the show will take advantage of the longer format to fill in gaps the films glossed over.

3. The cast is new, but the roles are very familiar

(Image credit: HBO)

The central trio, Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout, are all relative newcomers, which makes sense given the long-term plan.

Around them, though, is a more recognisable supporting cast. John Lithgow steps in as Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Snape and Nick Frost as Hagrid.

It’s a mix of fresh and familiar, but very clearly designed to carry the show over multiple years, even if some of the casting has proven to be less popular than others.

4. This is for the long term

The scale here is probably the biggest difference. This isn’t a limited series or a quick retelling; it’s a plan to adapt all seven books over roughly a decade.

That means more time with each story, more space for side plots, smaller characters getting bigger moments and more detail overall. It also means a much larger commitment, both for the cast and for Warner Bros., which is backing it as one of its major streaming projects.

They’ve even set up on-site schooling for the younger actors during filming, which tells you everything about how long this is expected to run.

5. It lands Christmas 2026

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone | Official Teaser | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

The first season, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, arrives on HBO Max at Christmas 2026.

That gives it time, but also builds expectation. This isn’t launching quietly. It’s being positioned as a major event, one that’s expected to last for years.

There’s already scrutiny around casting choices, as well as J.K. Rowling's views on trans rights and her continued campaigning against the trans community.





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