The best Christopher Nolan movies, ranked: from The Following to The Odyssey

Chris Nolan's latest epic is here. The much anticipated, highly-hyped, press-tour-gold The Odyssey hit UK cinemas on 17th July. Despite many English Literature professors, Classics scholars, and film critics all ready to dip their pens in vitriol, the film has already scooped up some pretty favourable reviews. From the acting chops to the direction and cinematography, viewers are happily being transported back to ancient Greece, all without having to leave central London.

Pre Oppenheimer in 2023 and the fabulous Dark Knight trilogy, Nolan made his mark with the time-twisting, mind-bending trio of Following, Memento and The Prestige, and to date has made 13 feature films.

Post Batman, Nolan raised the intellectual bar for the big money summer blockbuster. Inception and Interstellar combined big ideas with amazing action set-pieces, groundbreaking cinematography and impactful performances from some of Hollywood’s finest. Oppenheimer had one of the most legendary runs in box office history – part in thanks to its pink-powered competing counterpart (Barbie). Now The Odyssey is looking to surpass it.

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Perhaps the last true auteur in the mold of Scorsese and Lynch, Nolan also wins points among purists for continuing to shoot on film. His 70mm IMAX screenings of films like 2017’s Dunkirk and his latest epic are a zenith of the modern cinemagoing experience. Plus, there's been a whole lot of Hans Zimmer music, large dollops of Michael Caine, and recurring starry leads – what’s not to love?

From his big hitting blockbusters to his lesser remember time-twisters, this is our definitive ranking of the best Nolan films so far. Where will The Odyssey sit among them?

1. The Dark Knight

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Perhaps Nolan’s crowning achievement, The Dark Knight transcended the silver screen to become a lasting cultural phenomenon. Noted for its pulse-raising action set-pieces and bleak vertigo-inducing depiction of Gotham (the IMAX version? Wow!), the true highlight is the depth of its performances. Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Gary Oldman and Aaron Eckhart. However, Heath Ledger’s Joker is in an unsurpassed league of his own. Joaquin Phoenix recently admitted he’s simply “standing on the shoulders” of his favourite actor.

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2. Inception

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Many viewers were lost in the mind-bending dream world concocted by Nolan, but those who persevered (and paid attention) through multiple levels of non-reality were rewarded handsomely as the puzzle unraveled. Some found this complex sci-fi thriller a little masturbatory, but it remains visually spectacular with depth of concept few directors could fathom.

3. The Prestige

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The Prestige is a truly magical piece of filmmaking, in more ways than one. Nolan is masterful in telling the story of two warring illusionists desperate to outdo the other with ever more daring tricks. A stylish tale of heartbreak, obsession, love, envy and genius, with brilliant turns from Christian Bale and especially Hugh Jackman. David Bowie as an oddball Nikola Tesla was some seriously inspired casting too.

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4. Memento

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The film that cemented Nolan’s reputation as the smartest writer/director in cinema. Memento threw mainstream chronology out of the window in portraying a grieving amnesiac attempting to piece together the events surrounding his wife’s death. Unable to form new memories, Guy Pearce’s Leonard Shelby stores information through a collection of polaroid photos and body art. We spend the film solving the case with him, right up to that gut-wrenching plot twist, when we realise Leonard has been quite the unreliable narrator.

5. Interstellar

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Another sci-fi thriller that keeps us guessing until the tear-jerking climax. Written by his brother Jonathan, Nolan’s Interstellar offers a bleak glimpse into humanity’s likely future. Crops are falling to disease and a smothered atmosphere leaves post-truth humanity on the brink of extinction. While a crew of astronauts venture through a worm hole in search of a new home, one of Earth’s smartest minds is trying to solve the biggest obstacle to a mass human exodus: gravity.

6. Batman Begins

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One of the best origin stories ever committed to film (nothing tops The Godfather Pt. II), and the most well-rounded and substantial of Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. Begins raised the bar for what a Superhero movie could be, before the MCU was a twinkle in Kevin Feige’s eye. In the opening installment Christian Bale gave us our most introspective look at