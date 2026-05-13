BFI is running free screenings of Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas’ new comedy across nine London cinemas

In the troubling times of inflation, tumultuous politics, cossie livs, and a full-on war, sometimes as well as a bit of activism, we need a good old heart-warming comedy with a great soundtrack. Even better if we can watch it for free. Luckily, both the BFI and the creator of my favourite films, John Carney, heard the nation’s needs.

Carney’s latest film, Power Ballad, starring Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas follows Rick Power, a wedding singer, who meets washed-up former boy band singer, Danny Wilson, one night at a wedding and bonds with him over a jam session. After the jam session, Danny steals one of Rick's songs, and it becomes a number-one hit that brings Danny back into popularity, leading to Rick seeking out revenge and recognition.

Power Ballad (2026) Official UK and Ireland Trailer - Paul Rudd, Nick Jonas - YouTube Watch On

The feel-good film is heading to UK cinemas on 29th May, but on 26th and 27th May, over 100 independent UK cinemas are offering free tickets. The free screenings are part of Escapes, a nationwide cinema initiative supported by the BFI, designed to make cinema more accessible. Previous screenings include Eternity, Our Land, Exit 8, Giant, and Wasteman.

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London cinemas taking part include:

The Castle Cinema, Hackney

The Forest Cinema, Walthamstow

The Lexi Cinema, Kensal Rise

Phoenix Cinema, East Finchley

Genesis Cinema, Mile End

David Lean Cinema, Croydon

The Chiswick Cinema, Lumiere, Romford

The Castle Cinema, Sidcup

All you need to do is head to Escape to the Cinema’s website and find your nearest participating cinema. You can book a maximum of two tickets per person, so you can bring a mate along and enjoy the comedy together.





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