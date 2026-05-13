BFI is running free screenings of Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas’ new comedy across nine London cinemas
As IF the film couldn’t get better
In the troubling times of inflation, tumultuous politics, cossie livs, and a full-on war, sometimes as well as a bit of activism, we need a good old heart-warming comedy with a great soundtrack. Even better if we can watch it for free. Luckily, both the BFI and the creator of my favourite films, John Carney, heard the nation’s needs.
Carney’s latest film, Power Ballad, starring Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas follows Rick Power, a wedding singer, who meets washed-up former boy band singer, Danny Wilson, one night at a wedding and bonds with him over a jam session. After the jam session, Danny steals one of Rick's songs, and it becomes a number-one hit that brings Danny back into popularity, leading to Rick seeking out revenge and recognition.
The feel-good film is heading to UK cinemas on 29th May, but on 26th and 27th May, over 100 independent UK cinemas are offering free tickets. The free screenings are part of Escapes, a nationwide cinema initiative supported by the BFI, designed to make cinema more accessible. Previous screenings include Eternity, Our Land, Exit 8, Giant, and Wasteman.
London cinemas taking part include:
- The Castle Cinema, Hackney
- The Forest Cinema, Walthamstow
- The Lexi Cinema, Kensal Rise
- Phoenix Cinema, East Finchley
- Genesis Cinema, Mile End
- David Lean Cinema, Croydon
- The Chiswick Cinema, Lumiere, Romford
- The Castle Cinema, Sidcup
All you need to do is head to Escape to the Cinema’s website and find your nearest participating cinema. You can book a maximum of two tickets per person, so you can bring a mate along and enjoy the comedy together.
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Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.
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