Shrek is finally getting a Donkey spin-off according to Eddie Murphy

Comedy legend Eddie Murphy has - potentially accidentally - revealed some major Shrek news.

In a recent interview, the 64-year-old was asked about his upcoming role in the new Shrek 5 movie. Murphy was promoting his upcoming film The Pickup when he mentioned he was currently recording the new DreamWorks movie, but is set to start recording the dialogue for a new Donkey spin-off film.

Talking to Screenrant , Murphy revealed that they’re “still in the booth, and literally, we’re still doing Shrek. We start in September on Donkey — we’re doing a Donkey one, and that’ll [be released] three years from now. But we’re about two years into Shrek 5. Still in the booth and about to start Donkey in September.”

According to Murphy, the Donkey film will be similar to the Puss in Boots films, and how they are a standalone movie in their own right, but still linked to the original storylines. In this film, Murphy revealed that Donkey will have his "own little story with his dragon wife and his kids that are half-dragon and half-donkeys. They’ve written this funny story. We’re doing that, starting that in September.”

There have been many rumours and teased stories about a Donkey spin-off off but it looks like it’s happening - even if we won’t see it until around 2028.

We’re not sure if Murphy meant to spill the beans on both the Shrek films, but there’s been no official comment from DreamWorks yet - although it wouldn’t be a surprise if they were going ahead with the project, seeing how well both Puss in Boots films have done. The two films grossed a combined total of over $1.03 billion - clearly, there’s a lot of love for the giant green ogre and his closet comrades.

Whatever we might be taking away from this, the main thing is, we’re getting some more Shrek action soon, with Shrek 5 set to be released in December 2026.