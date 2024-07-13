Shrek 5 confirmed with cast and release date news

Shrek 5 is coming, and it’s due in cinemas on July 1, 2026. There’s a decent wait for the next chapter of this fairy tale, then, but we do know some key details already.

Shrek 5 will come to screens courtesy of Dreamworks, of course, and most of the key cast members are returning too.

Mike Myers is back as Shrek. Eddie Murphy will return as Donkey. And Cameron Diaz is signed up as Princess Fiona.

What about Antonio Banderas? His involvement is yet to be confirmed.

It has been 14 years since the last main line Shrek movie, Shrek Forever After. And 20 years since Shrek gave us a film equally beloved by fans and audiences, Shrek 2.

The hope for Shrek 5 is Chris Meldedandri can take us back to those glory days. He is a producer on the project. Meledandri is also Illumination’s CEO and founder, and has previously worked on a whole stack of big animated films, including those of the Despicable Me series and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

“It’s not that dissimilar to the process that we went through with Mario, where you look at what the core elements are that audiences have loved, and you do your very best to honour those core elements,” Meledandri told Variety in 2023, on the development of the new Shrek movie.

“And then you’re hard at work to build story elements and new characters that take you to brand new places. The original cast is a huge part of that.”

Meledandri is not entirely new to these characters either. He served as executive producer on Shrek spin-off Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, a rare example of an animated sequel that got even better reviews than the original. That 2022 film sits at a quite brilliant 96% fresh at Rotten Tomatoes.

None of us needs a sequel on the trajectory of the previous Shrek movies, but with a bit of that The Last Wish magic, Shrek 5 could end up something special. Fingers crossed.