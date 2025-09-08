One of Schwarzenegger's best 80s action films hits Netlifx - and it's getting a remake this year

If you're a connoisseur of high-octane thrills, cheesy one-liners, and a side of surprisingly sharp social commentary, then clear your evening. The 1987 blockbuster masterpiece, The Running Man, starring none other than the Governator himself, Arnold Schwarzenegger, has officially landed on Netflix. And trust us, it's the perfect time to revisit this dystopian gem, especially with a shiny new remake looming on the horizon.

Society in the film has gone a bit… bonkers, with it being set in 2025 - so however wild you think it is today, it could be worse. The most popular show on TV? A government-run game show where contestants aren't battling for a new car; they're battling for their very lives. Enter Ben Richards (Schwarzenegger), a man framed for a massacre who, after a daring prison break, is forced to become the unwilling star of this deadly spectacle.

His goal is to outrun and outwit a team of flamboyant, murderous "Stalkers" who hunt him for sport. Think Gladiator meets Britain's Got Talent, but with way more explosions and a truly unsettling game show host played by the late, great Richard Dawson.

Beneath the glorious chaos of traps, explosions, and Arnie's signature deadpan delivery, The Running Man actually serves up some surprisingly biting commentary. It's a hilarious (and terrifying) look at media manipulation, the perils of reality TV, and a society's obsession with spectacle. Sound familiar? That's because its pretty much a crystal ball for our current media landscape.

The Running Man (1987) Trailer #1 | Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Conchita Alonso, Richard Dawson - YouTube Watch On

Is The Running Man worth watching on Netflix?

If your heart beats for '80s Schwarzenegger, this is a good time. Ben Richards is the epitome of the reluctant hero, delivering iconic lines while outsmarting a parade of cartoonishly evil villains. You'll get all the explosions and high-stakes action you'd expect, but with an extra layer of Arnie navigating a world where the media and the government are best pals .

From the flashy sets to the utterly over-the-top villains and a soundtrack that screams power chords, The Running Man oozes classic 80s charm. If you're into that nostalgic, retro feel, prepare to be transported. Given how things currently are in our society, The Running Man has never felt more relevant, even if we’re not quite in murderous game shows.

So, before the shiny new version drops, directed by Edgar Wright and starring Glen Powell, do yourself a favour and dive into the original. It’s a blueprint for a whole subgenre of action films with a brain, and frankly, it's a blast to watch. Whether you're in it for Arnie's one-liners or the sheer absurdity of a twisted game show, The Running Man holds up. It’s packed with action, wit, and a whole lot of glorious 80s chaos.

