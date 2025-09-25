Netflix just added The Godfather trilogy — including Coppola's ultimate director's cut of a troubled movie

Good news, cinephiles: the Corleones have officially landed on Netflix. Including the notoriously uneven Godfather Part III, but not as you remember it. Francis Ford Coppola has given the final act of his mafia masterpiece the redo it’s long deserved: Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone, and this is the version of the film Netflix has included.

The Godfather Part III has always carried a whiff of “if only…” Released in 1990, it was overshadowed by the brilliance of its predecessors and the freshly minted Goodfellas. Critics and fans alike were left scratching their heads, and even Roger Ebert called it “confusing and disjointed.” Production woes didn’t help: Robert Duvall walked, Winona Ryder bailed, and Coppola cast his daughter Sofia, whose performance was widely panned.

Coppola, however, never stopped tinkering. Three decades later, he delivered a version that reflects his and Mario Puzo’s original vision, with a new beginning, a reworked ending, rearranged scenes, and restored footage and sound. In short, it’s the finale Part III always should have been.

THE GODFATHER CODA: THE DEATH OF MICHAEL CORLEONE | Official Trailer [HD] | Paramount Movies - YouTube Watch On

Why now is the perfect time to watch

With the trilogy now streaming, there’s never been a better moment to binge the Corleone saga from start to finish. You can appreciate the full scope of Vito and Michael’s empires, then see Coppola finally put the finishing touches on Michael’s story. And for newcomers, the Coda offers a smoother, more emotionally satisfying finale without hunting down obscure director’s cuts.

The Coda cut isn’t just a cosmetic refresh. Michael Corleone’s tragic arc hits harder, and Sofia Coppola’s Mary Corleone shines in ways the original cut never allowed. Coppola even trimmed around 14 minutes to tighten the story and make the heartbreak hit just right. The new ending also leans into the thematic heart of the trilogy: loss, regret, and the ultimate cost of power.

Whether you’re revisiting the family drama or watching it all for the first time, Netflix has made it effortless to experience the saga as Coppola always intended. From the streets of New York to the opera house climax, it’s classic mafia cinema now with all the polish, heartbreak, and vengeance you could hope for.

However you feel about the third film, there is a reason why the first two are considered must-watch films, making the Godfather trilogy one of the best stories ever to grace the screen.