London film festival at risk after losing sponsors ahead of 2026 event

An independent London film festival focused on accessibility and underrepresented voices is at risk of not going ahead this year after losing key sponsors at a critical moment.

The Little Venice Film Festival is now attempting to raise £20,000 to secure its 2026 edition, with organisers warning that a significant funding gap has opened up despite months of planning and a programme already in motion.

Founded by Marc, who set up the festival with the aim of making film more accessible, LVFF has positioned itself as more than just another date in the capital’s crowded cultural calendar. It operates as a Community Interest Company, meaning any money raised goes straight back into delivering the festival and supporting its wider mission.

That mission centres on opening up both sides of the film world. On one hand, the festival champions independent filmmakers, particularly those from groups that are often underrepresented in the industry, including female, LGBTQ+ and Global Majority creators. On the other hand, it focuses heavily on making screenings accessible to audiences who are typically not catered to, including disabled, deaf and neurodivergent viewers.

A post shared by Little Venice Film Festival (@littlevenicefilmfestival) A photo posted by on

That’s reflected in how the festival is built. Accessibility isn’t treated as an add-on, but as a core part of the programme, with subtitles across all films and dedicated screenings that include sign language interpretation and audio description. There are also themed strands covering areas like disability, mental health, LGBTQ+ stories and female perspectives, designed to make sure a wider range of experiences are properly represented on screen.

In previous years, that approach has helped create opportunities for filmmakers who might otherwise struggle to find a platform, while also building an audience that actually sees itself reflected in what’s being shown. It’s the kind of grassroots, community-led event that tends to rely heavily on sponsorship and external funding to function, which is exactly where the current problem sits.

With sponsors pulling out late in the process, the festival is now turning to public support to cover essential costs, including venues, staffing and production, as well as maintaining its accessibility commitments. At the time of writing, only a small percentage of the £20,000 target has been raised, leaving the future of this year’s event uncertain.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For something that’s spent years trying to make cinema more inclusive and accessible, it’s a fairly stark reminder of how fragile these kinds of initiatives can be, and how quickly they can be put at risk without sustained backing. You can support the struggling film festival here.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



