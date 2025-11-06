KPop Demon Hunters 2 release date revealed - and it's a total downer for fans

Netflix’s biggest viral movie hit ever, KPop Demon Hunters, is getting a sequel. But it's not expected to arrive until 2029, according to a new report.

KPop Demon Hunters 2, or whatever title it eventually wears, is still years away, according to Bloomberg.

This means a good chunk of the film’s massive fanbase will be in a completely different stage of their lives by the time the sequel comes out. But it comes with the territory when producing an animated movie not helmed by an AI-loving tech bro.

The original KPop Demon Hunters was known to be in production by 2021, four years before its actual release.

2025 to 2029? That’s another four years. The maths checks out.

Yesterday, Netflix released some fresh chart figures that reveal KPop Demon Hunters is still the number two English-language film of the week. 20 weeks into its reign of uber-catchy terror, the film was watched an additional 14 million times in just the last week.

These numbers no longer contribute to Netflix’s All Time chart, where the movie racked up 325.1 million watches across its first 91 days on stream. This makes it Netflix’s most-watched movie ever, leaving Red Notice trailing at 230 million watches.

Why can’t Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation move KPop Demon Hunters 2 forward faster? You can bet they are trying their best.

We’ve already heard about other planned spin-offs, including a stage adaptation and a possible movie for the Bobby character.

Since the film’s release in August 2025, KPop Hunters has been pumped into cinemas for a sing-along version, which also made its way to Netflix. And a Debut: A KPop Demon Hunter Story short film is reportedly ready for release — it received a PG rating in September 2025.

All of this secondary blather should tell you we don’t know a whole heap about the actual sequel yet. But we have heard director/creator Maggie Kang and co-director Chris Appelhans are set to return for the sequel, which can only be a good thing.





