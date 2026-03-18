Gillian Anderson is returning to the West End with an intimate production of an Elizabeth Taylor classic

She may have been born on the other side of the pond, but at this point Gillian Anderson is an honorary national treasure. Inspiring thousands of girls to actually pass their GCSE biology via FBI Special Agent Dana Scully and bringing the sex positive icon Dr Jean Milburn to our screens, she’s done some wonderful stuff.

Fresh off complimenting the nation in her role as M&S’ Chief Compliments Officer (CCO), the queen is heading back to London’s West End for an intimate production of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? at Soho Place in September.

Anderson will be taking on the acid-tongued Martha in the play – a role previously made famous by Elizabeth Taylor in the original film adaptation. She’ll be starring opposite Billy Crudup who will be playing George.

Legendary roles

It’s not the first time the Edward Albee classic has been brought to life on stage, with the play going through several iterations in recent years. The characters have previously been brought to life by acting legends Imelda Staunton, Rupert Everett, and Kathleen Turner to name a few.

The story follows a late-night gathering hosted by couple George (an Ivy league academic) and wife Martha. In the early hours of the morning on the campus of an American college, Martha, much to her husband George’s displeasure, has invited the new professor Nick and his wife Honey to their home for some after-party drinks. As the alcohol flows and dawn approaches, the young couple are drawn into George and Martha’s toxic games until the evening reaches its climax in a moment of devastating truth-telling.

Josh Dylan and Phoebe Horn are starring alongside Anderson and Crudup as George and Honey. The play is being directed by Tony and Olivier award winning Marianne Elliot, and produced by Sonia Freidman Productions.

The play will be a strictly limited run from September 21st until December 19th, although given the size of the venue tickets will likely sell out very quickly. Tickets are currently on sale via sohoplace’s website starting at £30, up to £110 for the best seats in the house.

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