London’s West End is giving Hollywood a run for its glittered money right now, with huge names announced to tread the boards across the cultured capital. Hot on the heels of Christine Baranski and Richard E Grant announced as leads in a revival of Hay Fever at Wyndham’s Theatre, a new production of Nassim Solimanpour’s White Rabbit Red Rabbit has got theatre goers and celeb spotters alike seriously excited.

Performances for White Rabbit Red Rabbit are set to run at The Duchess Theatre from 8th June until 2nd November, taking place every Monday. The show follows a different performer every night as they take to the stage, reading from a script they’ve never seen before, with no rehearsal time and no director. Basically, it’s the utopia or terra nullius of the theatre world.

This isn’t the first time the show has run, with a 2024 iteration taking place at @sohoplace featuring actors including Ambika Mod, Sue Perkins, and Lenny Henry, which received pretty solid reviews despite the fact that night to night sees incredibly different performances.

(Image credit: WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT / DUCHESS THEATRE)

Performers for the 2026 run include: David Harewood (Othello) on 8th June, David Tennant (Doctor Who, Rivals) on 15th June, Jo Joyner (X) on 22nd June, legendary People Just Do Nothing creator and actor Asim Chaudhry on 29th June, and Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson on 6th July. Jodie Whittaker takes over on 13th July, handing over the reins to Kathryn Hunter on 20th, Kunal Nayyar on 27th July, and Archie Madekwe on 21st September. Riz Ahmed closes the run on 28th September, ending on a trustily high note.

The play has been performed over 3,000 times since its debut in 2011, and has been translated into more than 30 languages.

The official logline reads: “each performance begins with an envelope. Inside is a script the actor has never seen, that they must perform without rehearsal or a director. The play unfolds live, shaped entirely by how the author’s words compel that evening’s performer to respond. Each night brings a new energy as the actor steps into the unknown, creating a singular, unrepeatable theatrical experience.”

Tickets are already on sale (and going fast) for the performances, with the cheapest tickets starting at £25, and the heftiest price tag around £60. Some performances (Luke Thompson and Riz Ahmed’s) have already sold out, so you'd best be speedy if you've got your eyes on a specific night. Tickets are available via the Duchess Theatre's website.

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