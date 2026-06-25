Dept Q season two cast revealed with stars of The Crown and Outlander set to join

Whilst Department Q may sound like some kind of offshoot of some Bond-esque section of the Government, it’s actually a pretty good hit Netflix show. Or both. So good in fact that season two is going to be hitting our screens before long, with some pretty impressive names already added to the cast list.

Matthew Goode stars in the leading role as surely detective DCO Carl Morck and leads a semi-reluctant team of oddballs. A somewhat cantankerous boss, his team of misfits includes Akram Salim, played by Alexej Manvelov, Leah Byrne as DC Rose Dickson and DS James Hardy, who is played by Jamie Sives. The first season followed the team as they dug into a cold case of a missing woman from years ago, and followed the trail of her abduction. The series itself is based on the best-selling crime novel series by Danish author Jussi Adler-Olsen, and the second season is expected to pick up on a second cold case. Mark Bonnar is set to return as Stephen Burns, as is Kate Dickie as Moira Jacbonson.

Season two has officially kicked off filming, and is set to welcome several new faces, including British actor Greg Wise (The Crown), Irish actor Aisling Franciosi (Game of Thrones), and Scottish actor Tony Curran (Outlander).

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Also joining the ensemble is Hamish Clark (Monarch of the Glen) as Christopher Herron, Alex Ferns (Waiting for the Out) as Phil Allenbeck, Ross Anderson (Knight of the Seven Kingdoms) as Ricky Daddario, Rebecca Root (Heartstopper) as June Lovesay and Isla Johnston (The Queen's Gambit) as Agnes.

Dept. Q comes from writer-director Scott Frank (The Queen’s Gambit) and is exec produced by Frank, Rob Bullock and Charlotte Moore. The production company is Left Bank which TV swats will recognise as the same team behind The Crown, another of Netflix’s major hitters.

As for what season 2 is about, executive producer Rob Bullock said in a statement: “This season, Carl and his band of misfits tackle a terrible crime hidden in the highest echelons of Scottish society. It is a story for our times: rich and powerful people who believe they are above the law. Carl, of course, knows otherwise.”

We don’t know exactly when the second season will be landing, with no official release date from the streamer, but with production under way it hopefully won’t be long until we more mystery and Morck one liners on our screens.

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