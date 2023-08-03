Greta Gerwig's Barbie has broken yet another box office record

Barbie fever has officially reached peak levels worldwide, with Greta Gerwig's latest release continuing to hit headlines as it leaves a trail of broken records in its wake.

Not satisfied with claiming the biggest opening weekend of any film in 2023 ($162 million domestically), the biggest opening for a film that's not a sequel or a remake AND the biggest Monday for any Warner Bros. movie EVER, Barbie has now added yet another jewel to its crown.

Yes, Barbie has now officially become the highest grossing fllm directed by a solo female director, with figures are likely to surpass the $1billion mark any day now.

By comparison, this week saw the hot pink film surpass the $850 million mark, taking the title away from 2017's Wonder Woman.

Directed by Patty Jenkins (Monster, Arrested Development), Wonder Woman raked in $822.9 million at the global box office following its release.





Between Barbie and Oppenheimer (both of which were released on the same day, spawning the hashtag #Barbenheimer), the films have now jointly surpassed the $1 billion US dollar mark in worldwide box office revenue.



Now though, Barbie well and truly has the $1billion figure in her sights - with a little help from Ken, obviously.

Those figure come in spite of a delayed release in the Middle East, according to Variety.

Vox Cinemas – which is Warner Bros.’ local distribution partner in the region – is said to have pushed the release back to August 31 from the initial launch weekend of July 19.

That date would have meant audiences in the Middle East were able to see the film some two days before its mainstream US release.

According to the reports, it's believed the delay came about following censorship requests from the region relating to alleged LGBTQ-related narration and dialogue.

It certainly hasn't appeared to hinder the film's worldwide revenue, with the eventual release likely to push the film's total over that golden $1billion mark.