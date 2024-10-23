An epic David Bowie exhibition is coming to London

David Bowie fans need to plan for a trip to London next year, when a massive permanent exhibition on the musical legend opens, the David Bowie Centre.

It will feature items from the 90,000 strong archive of items of David Bowie memorabilia.

There’s just one bit of bad news: we’ve a while to wait.

It will be held at the Victoria and Albert Museum’s East Storehouse venue, which is due to open on May 31, 2025. And we hope to see some Bowie stuff on show from day one.

Later in the year, on September 13, the David Bower Centre opens proper. It’s a while off, but will be free to visit.

Iconic items likely to be on display that may get your imagination firing include the Union Jack coat from the Earthling album cover, Kansai Yamamoto’s designs from the Aladdin Sane tour and the very stylophone used on Space Oddity.

The David Bowie Centre will be split into three zones, and include audio-visual exhibits, some of Bowie's own instruments, as well as "quieter study areas." We doubt the place will be too quiet for a while after its launch, mind.

The David Bowie Centre might be considered a follow-up to the expansive, and hugely popular, David Bowie exhibition the V&A held back in 2013.

It was called David Bowie Is, and became the V&A’s fastest-selling exhibition to date back then. The exhibition stayed open for a full five years, saw two million visitors, and closed its doors in July 2018.

The museum first announced its plans for the David Bowie Centre back in February 2023, after it acquired access to the epic Bowie archive.

Back then, reports suggested it was comprised of 80,000 objects. Perhaps they found even more stuff down the back of an old sofa since then.

David Bowie died on January 10, 2016, just two days after the release of his final album Black Star. He was 69 years old at the time.