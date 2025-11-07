Freddie Flintoff is back with a bang as Bullseye returns to Sunday night viewing

Freddie Flintoff did the impossible - graduated from a (top) sportsman to a national treasure and TV darling. First it was a League of their Own, then Top Gear and most recently, Bullseye which he fronted a Christmas special of back in 2024.

Now, the former England cricket captain is back in the hosting seat as Bullseye returns this Sunday for a brand new four part revival of the family-favourite darts game show.

Flintoff first starred in the iconic show in a festive one off which debuted last Christmas, and was well received by viewers who all loved the nostalgic heat.

Chatting to The Standard about the show’s return, Flintoff shared that: “Back then everyone gathered around the telly on a Sunday night. The prizes weren’t always brilliant — a nest of tables or something daft and then a speedboat at the end. But people really invest in the contestants. You just get behind them and want them to win. Everybody remembers Bullseye.”

He also has fond memories of watching it as a kid, and the fun that it created, saying “From Bully mooing to Jim Bowen counting the money before the ad break, I remember it all,” he laughed. “It was filmed in one go and there’s something really nice about that. At the end of the day it’s fun, a bendy Bully and a game of darts.”

It has been confirmed that Flintoff will be joined by other sporting legend, including darts superstar Luke Littler who is returning after his cameo in the Christmas special last year. “Everyone loves seeing a 17-year-old world champion,” Freddie said. “Stephen Bunting was a highlight for me too, he’s from near where I’m from and just a lovely fella. He was messaging me after the Christmas special saying, ‘Get us on Bullseye!’ I think all the darts players want to do it, it’s like a feather in the cap.”

Basically, whether you’re a Flintoff fan or whether you’ve got a taste of some classic family TV viewing after The Traitors and need something new, Bullseye will be back on our screens ready to provide all the nostalgic fun - just with some better prizes.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bullseye starts Sunday at 8pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



