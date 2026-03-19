Five things you probably didn't spot in the new Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer

Marvel has been dishing up the goods recently, unofficially breaking the record for the most teaser trailers ever for a singular film for Avengers: Doomsday. Now, they’ve finally released the long awaited trailer for the next installment in the Spider-Man franchise, with Tom Holland’s nimble-footed hero set to return in July 2026.

For anyone who needs a refresher, the last film ended with Peter Parker (Tom Holland) being magically erased from the world's collective memory, allowing him to do regular, street-level superhero stuff as Spider-Man once again. However, this refresh had personal implications for Peter Parker, as his love interest MJ and his best friend no longer remember him either.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day - Official Trailer - Only In Cinemas July 31 - YouTube Watch On

The official synopsis for Brand New Day reads: “Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult living entirely alone, having voluntarily erased himself from the lives and memories of those he loves. Crime-fighting in a New York that no longer knows his name, he’s devoted himself entirely to protecting his city — a full-time Spider-Man — but as the demands on him intensify, the pressure sparks a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence, even as a strange new pattern of crimes gives rise to one of the most powerful threats he has ever faced.”

The trailer still leaves a lot of questions about the plot unanswered but is packed with plenty of Easter eggs about what we can expect from the new film. And there are a couple we just couldn’t let go un-commented on.

Mark Ruffalo and John Bernthal are set to feature

(Image credit: Credit: Sony Entertainment)

Ruffalo and Bernthal are no strangers to the MCU, known for their roles as Bruce Banner (aka The Hulk) and Frank Castle (aka The Punisher) respectively. It looks as though Ruffalo will be appearing firmly in a human form, working at Peter Parker’s university as a lecturer who later helps him uncover the truth behind his changing state.

Bernthal is also back as Frank Castle, aka The Punisher – a brutal Marvel antihero and former Marine who wages a one-man war on crime using lethal methods, famously marked by a white skull emblem. He became a vigilante after his family was murdered in a Mafia attack and always turns up to punish the worst of humanity. We’re not sure yet how big a role The Punisher will play in Spider-Man: A Brand New Day but from the trailer we can see Parker attempting to quash whatever quest he’s planning on.

It’s taking inspo from the early-2000s comic book storyline The Other

Obviously, everyone knows that the blockbuster films are based on the catalogue of beloved comics, but the adaptations aren’t usually exact replicas, often lifting characters or storylines as part of the film’s wider plot. From what we can see from the trailer, Brand New Day will be taking plot points from the 2000s comic book The Other, including Parker’s, metamorphosis, newfound abilities, and the return of a pretty epic villain…

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Tarantula will enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

(Image credit: Sony Entertainment)

Speaking of the comics, diehard fans will be all too familiar with Tarantula, but only the most eager eyed fans will have spotted the blink-and-you'll-miss-it fight with the character in the trailer. He takes the form of a maroon-clad masked crook with knives on his feet in the new film, as first appeared in the Marvel comic books back in 1974, hailing from the (fictional) country of Delvadia.

Spider-Man might be getting new powers

As alluded to in the trailer, Spider-Man is going through some changes – as well as his powers diminishing and body apparently sort-of changing a little, as pointed out, when spiders survive the ‘phase’ it can mean a more powerful rebirth afterwards. It’s already been hinted that he will gain organic biological web shooters instead of the external ones from his suit, but there could be additional powers too.

In the comic book storyline, The Other, after an apparent death, reanimation, and skin shedding, Peter Parker gains additional powers including night vision, the ability to sense vibrations through his webbing, and being able to stick to objects using the skin on his back. Whilst the exact powers are speculation at this point, there’s a good chance they’ll reference some of the established ones outlined in The Other.

(Image credit: Sony Entertainment)

It features "The Thing" star Keith David voicing an unnamed character

Getting into the nichest territory yet, there’s another blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment courtesy of Keith David who appears in the trailer but as a voiceover only. Currently, his role hasn’t yet been announced but the actor is no stranger to the MCU so it wouldn’t be surprising if he makes a reprise. He has voiced FBI Agent Mosley in Spider-Man: The Animated Series and Tombstone in The Spectacular Spider-Man, as well as Solovar in The Flash, and Despero in Justice League. Fans have already been speculating who he might be, with the Dr Connors and Tombstone being the front-runners.





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