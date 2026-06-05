Sadie Sink is set to star in The Marriage Plot adaptation from Jeffrey Eugenides

Sadie Sink is on a hot streak – and rightfully so. She's fresh off her West End run as Juliet in Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, and set to star in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Now, she’s been confirmed to lead in the new adaptation of Pulitzer-Prize winning Jeffery Eugenides novel The Marriage Plot.

FX and Disney are on board the project, and have greenlit a limited series based on the 2011 novel. The series has been written by Will Arbery and is set to be directed by Hiro Murai.

The story focuses on three college friends from Brown University — Madeleine Hanna, Leonard Bankhead, and Mitchell Grammaticus — beginning in their senior year, 1982, and subsequently follows them during their first year post-graduation. They are caught in an all-consuming love triangle as they reconcile their youthful romantic aspirations with looming adulthood, and make life-altering choices about love and identity. And to think when we graduated the only all-consuming choice was whether to have a Pot Noodle or Beans on Toast.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

We don’t have any further information on casting yet, with no clues as to who the other two in the aforementioned triangle would be, but fans of Luca Guadagnino's Challengers will no doubt be excited nonetheless. However, we do know Sink will on board as an executive producer, alongside Arbery and Murai. The series will stream on Hulu.

Speaking about the project, Gina Balian, president of FX Entertainment, described it as “ambitious, character-driven storytelling” in an official statement. According to her, “The Marriage Plot is a perfect fit for FX: ambitious, character-driven storytelling that offers another great opportunity to partner with exceptional artists. We look forward to building on our partnerships with Will and Hiro, both of whom are extraordinary talents with whom we are proud to work again.”

Sink is best known for playing Max Mayfield in Netflix's Stranger Things which concluded on December 2025 with the fifth season.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



