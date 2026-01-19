Beetlejuice The Musical is looking for its Lydia Deetz

Think you have a voice worthy of the West End? You can have a crack at getting in the door thanks to open auditions being held for what is one of our most anticipated theatre shows of the year.

The show? Beetlejuice the Musical.

Crossroads Live is holding the audition on January 22nd in Central London, and you can register your interest over at the Harry Blumenau Casting website.

The role is Lydia Deetz, as played by Winona Ryder in the 1988 film. It’s for a production due to open on May 18th, 2026, and this job could be a bit of a life-changer for one talented person out there.

The show will take place at the Prince Edward Theatre, on Soho’s Old Compton Street.

There is some bad news attached, though. As we’re talking about Lydia Deetz, you’ll need to be a young woman, no taller than” figure foot four, and need to be able to pass for age 16-18.

The casting agents have also been so inundated by applicants that you can only currently get on a “reserve list” for the audition, which already has 300 slots.

This is the first time Beetlejuice The Musical has come to the UK, but it’s by no means a brand-new show.

Beetlejuice The Musical had its first preview performance in October 2018, before opening fully at the Winter Garden Theatre on New York’s Broadway in 2019.

Since then, the show has made its way to Melbourne, Seoul, Prague, Tokyo and Rio de Janeiro. It’s about time London got in on the action.

The rest of the London cast, Deetz aside, is yet to be announced. In the Broadway run, Beetlejuice was played by Alex Brightman, who earned the actor a Tony nomination back in 2019.

Tickets for the Beetlejuice The Musical run, which lasts until April 17th, 2027, are available to buy now. They start at £30, including a booking fee.





