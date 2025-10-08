Bean takes on Baby: Rowan Atkinson’s Man vs Baby finally gets a release date

From dodging bees in a billionaire's mansion to bottle-feeding a nativity baby in a penthouse, Trevor Bingley is back and somehow more in over his head than ever.

Netflix has officially announced the follow-up to Man vs Bee, and it’s got a title that says it all: Man vs Baby. The four-part festive comedy sees Rowan Atkinson return as the hilariously accident-prone Trevor Bingley, swapping insect warfare for a different kind of tiny terror: a baby. One he’s very much not qualified to look after.

Set to premiere globally on the 11th of December, 2025, the sequel picks up with Trevor having left the stressful world of housesitting for the (supposedly) calmer job of being a school caretaker. But when no one turns up to collect the baby Jesus from the school nativity play on the last day of term, and a well-paid gig caretaking a swanky London penthouse lands in his lap, Trevor ends up playing reluctant nanny over Christmas.

Cue a predictably spiralling set of disasters involving fragile furniture, bodily fluids, confused neighbours, and probably another catastrophic kitchen fire.

The new series will consist of four half-hour episodes, offering a longer runtime than the first season’s snackable 10–20-minute format. Man vs Baby is once again co-created by Atkinson and Will Davies (Johnny English), with direction by David Kerr and is produced by HouseSitter Productions. New cast members include Alana Bloor (Sandokan, Waves) and Oriel Bathurst, with more to be revealed closer to launch.

To celebrate the announcement, Netflix released a batch of brilliantly bizarre promo images, including Rowan Atkinson’s face deepfaked into scenes from other Netflix hits like Sex Education, One Day and Fool Me Once, all with a baby-toting twist.

While critics were mixed on Man vs Bee, many praised Atkinson’s timeless physical comedy and gift for silent chaos. Fans of Mr Bean and Johnny English will know exactly what to expect: pratfalls, property damage, and a lead character whose social awkwardness is matched only by his bad luck.

So, if you’re in the mood for a chaotic Christmas, prepare to cringe-laugh your way through Man vs Baby as it arrives just in time for the festive season. Now that we have a release date, a full trailer will hopefully follow soon.