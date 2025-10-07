Nintendo just dropped a mysterious animated short called Close to You – and we have no idea what it means

Nintendo has decided to do what Nintendo does best: confuse and intrigue everyone in equal measure. Out of nowhere, the company has released a beautifully animated short called Close to You, with no explanation, no context, and no obvious link to any of its existing franchises. Classic.

The short video, posted to both X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube, simply shows a baby in a nursery chasing a floating pacifier around the room. Toys begin to mysteriously move, the dummy lifts out of the baby’s mouth, and the child ends up taking their first steps while chasing it, just in time for Mum to walk in and witness the moment. It's sweet, weirdly emotional, and scored with music that feels like classic Nintendo.

The clip ends with a hug, a smile, and a pacifier gently returned to the baby’s mouth, followed by a simple Nintendo logo. That’s it. No announcement. No teaser. No clue. Just a cutesy video akin to a Pixar short.

Close to You – Nintendo - YouTube Watch On

