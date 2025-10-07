Nintendo just dropped a mysterious animated short called Close to You – and we have no idea what it means
Nintendo's first steps
Nintendo has decided to do what Nintendo does best: confuse and intrigue everyone in equal measure. Out of nowhere, the company has released a beautifully animated short called Close to You, with no explanation, no context, and no obvious link to any of its existing franchises. Classic.
The short video, posted to both X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube, simply shows a baby in a nursery chasing a floating pacifier around the room. Toys begin to mysteriously move, the dummy lifts out of the baby’s mouth, and the child ends up taking their first steps while chasing it, just in time for Mum to walk in and witness the moment. It's sweet, weirdly emotional, and scored with music that feels like classic Nintendo.
The clip ends with a hug, a smile, and a pacifier gently returned to the baby’s mouth, followed by a simple Nintendo logo. That’s it. No announcement. No teaser. No clue. Just a cutesy video akin to a Pixar short.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
