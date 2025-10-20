Simu Liu says the Sleeping Dogs script is finally done
Don't let sleeping dogs lie
It’s been almost a decade since the world first heard whispers of a Sleeping Dogs movie, and just as long since anyone believed it would actually happen. But according to Shang-Chi star Simu Liu, the dream is very much alive, with the first draft of the script now complete.
“In honour of our Sleeping Dogs script draft being done, here’s my sleepy dog,” Liu posted to X (formerly Twitter) over the weekend, alongside an image of his own snoozing pooch and a heavily redacted photo of the screenplay’s cover page.
in honour of our sleeping dogs script draft being done, here’s my sleepy dog 👍 pic.twitter.com/l1KsFNDj5VOctober 18, 2025
When a fan asked whether things were finally smoothed out with rights holder Square Enix, Liu replied: “They’re absolutely great, it’s the studios that don’t seem to understand how important this IP is. BUT we will get them there.”
It’s the latest update in a saga that’s felt almost as chaotic as the game itself. Originally announced back in 2017 with Donnie Yen attached to star, the adaptation vanished into development purgatory before Yen confirmed earlier this year that it had been canned. Weeks later, Liu, who has long been open about his love of gaming, revealed he’d taken up the mantle, producing and starring in a new version through Story Kitchen, the team behind Sonic the Hedgehog and Netflix’s Tomb Raider series.
The script is written by Tze Chun (I’m a Virgo), though Liu blurred out the name in his post. Details are otherwise thin, but if all goes to plan, Liu will take on the role of undercover cop Wei Shen, infiltrating Hong Kong’s Sun On Yee Triad and doing his best impression of a one-man demolition squad.
It’s been a passion project for Liu, who’s spent months publicly fighting to get the adaptation made, telling fans earlier this year: “Pitching execs who don’t understand the game has been tiring. Everyone’s overwhelming love of Sleeping Dogs here has really given us life! First a movie, then a sequel game for everyone… that’s always been the dream.”
The 2012 original, part crime thriller, part open-world martial arts chaos, developed a cult following for its slick combat and unapologetically Hong Kong cinema flair. It’s the kind of property that feels tailor-made for a big-screen redemption arc, especially with Liu at the wheel, and hopefully, we get to see it on the big screen one day.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
There is a script in the works for Hocus Pocus 3, and Bette Midler is “very excited” about it
The Sanderson sisters are baaaack
-
Stanley Tucci joins Masterplan - a new international heist film from Reacher director
Oh it’s going to be a good’un
-
Netflix just made a subtle branding change across all its original content
Bye to the red "N"
-
London Film Festival’s surprise premiere has officially been revealed — and it’s a Leo Woodall x Dustin Hoffman special
Double the legends
-
From Tron to Tetris: These are the best movies about video games ever made
Pixels on the big screen, these movies are heavily influenced by the games that have us glued to our consoles
-
Sam Mendes' Beatles movies: Cast, release date and everything else you need to know
Having a celebratory dance because the Saoirse Ronan rumours were true
-
London Korean Film Festival celebrates 20 years with star-studded premieres and a superhero comedy twist
The UK’s biggest Korean film festival turns 20
-
Sir Michael Caine set to come out of retirement for shock sequel
One more job