Simu Liu says the Sleeping Dogs script is finally done

It’s been almost a decade since the world first heard whispers of a Sleeping Dogs movie, and just as long since anyone believed it would actually happen. But according to Shang-Chi star Simu Liu, the dream is very much alive, with the first draft of the script now complete.

“In honour of our Sleeping Dogs script draft being done, here’s my sleepy dog,” Liu posted to X (formerly Twitter) over the weekend, alongside an image of his own snoozing pooch and a heavily redacted photo of the screenplay’s cover page.

When a fan asked whether things were finally smoothed out with rights holder Square Enix, Liu replied: “They’re absolutely great, it’s the studios that don’t seem to understand how important this IP is. BUT we will get them there.”

It’s the latest update in a saga that’s felt almost as chaotic as the game itself. Originally announced back in 2017 with Donnie Yen attached to star, the adaptation vanished into development purgatory before Yen confirmed earlier this year that it had been canned. Weeks later, Liu, who has long been open about his love of gaming, revealed he’d taken up the mantle, producing and starring in a new version through Story Kitchen, the team behind Sonic the Hedgehog and Netflix’s Tomb Raider series.

The script is written by Tze Chun (I’m a Virgo), though Liu blurred out the name in his post. Details are otherwise thin, but if all goes to plan, Liu will take on the role of undercover cop Wei Shen, infiltrating Hong Kong’s Sun On Yee Triad and doing his best impression of a one-man demolition squad.

It’s been a passion project for Liu, who’s spent months publicly fighting to get the adaptation made, telling fans earlier this year: “Pitching execs who don’t understand the game has been tiring. Everyone’s overwhelming love of Sleeping Dogs here has really given us life! First a movie, then a sequel game for everyone… that’s always been the dream.”

The 2012 original, part crime thriller, part open-world martial arts chaos, developed a cult following for its slick combat and unapologetically Hong Kong cinema flair. It’s the kind of property that feels tailor-made for a big-screen redemption arc, especially with Liu at the wheel, and hopefully, we get to see it on the big screen one day.