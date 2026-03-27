The most interesting new whiskies all have one thing in common...

The past few months have seen some fantastic releases in the world of whisky. We recently brought you some favourite Scottish Isles sippers for Burns Night and now we’re rounding up a much broader range of whiskies from around the world, just in time for International Whiskey Day (today).

Each is a new expression, some limited releases, others new core range additions, while one is unlike any whisky we’ve ever tried before. Despite all being very different in their own ways, they all share a common theme - sherry ageing.

The technique has become increasingly popular, producing well-rounded whiskies with a decadent, sweet body and finish. Whisky doesn’t have to be overpoweringly smoky and harsh, but peat-heads should probably look away now.

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Redbreast Iberian Series - Moscatel Wine Cask

This is the fifth expression in the Iberian Series from Redbreast and the first since 2023, when we were among the first to try the Tawny Port Cask edition . Continuing the celebration of the distillery’s connection to the Iberian Peninsula, specifically the bodegas where casks are seasoned and selected, this whiskey adds a new dimension.

As usual, the single pot still spirit is aged in a combination of American bourbon and Spanish Oloroso sherry casks, but this time spends its final months in Moscatel sherry wine casks from Málaga. In these, it rests for no less than 16 months, giving it a unique character with that quintessential Redbreast profile underneath.

Compared to the ‘sherry bomb’ editions of Redbreast like PX (Pedro Ximénez), the Moscatel bring a brighter, fresher vibe rather than rich dark fruits. Perhaps think of it as a summer sipper. In our tasting session, we found it zinging with fresh citrus peel and juice along with a floral tone, all supported by that silky sweet base nectar we love Redbreast for.

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The Dalmore - Aged 17 Years

If you know Scotch, you know that the folks at The Dalmore are no strangers to sherry-aged whisky. It is part of the distillery’s core house style and its most recent release is neither limited nor annual, but a new part of the Principal Collection. This new whisky is particularly interesting on two levels.

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Firstly, it’s aged 17 years, far more than a lot of other sherry-aged alternatives. Secondly, it’s aged in not one, not two, but three different sherry casks, all of which are sourced from The Dalmore’s longstanding partner, González Byass. The trilogy, following American white oak ex-Bourbon barrels, consists of Amoroso, rare Apostoles and Matusalem Oloroso, each affecting the spirit in a different way, including structure, depth and sweetness.

It’s perhaps no surprise then that this Scotch is weighty, with an excellently smooth and silky body. It’s not excessively sweet, but it’s hard not to liken the profile of the 17 Year Old to a tarte tatin, with juicy cooked apples dusted in warming spices and covered in luxurious boozy caramel. A rich, complex dessert whisky if ever we did taste one.

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The Macallan - Night on Earth, The First Light

Alas, we couldn’t get our hands on The Macallan 18 Year Old Sherry Oak (2026 Edition), but this alternative option from late 2025 earns a suitable place on any bar as we head into the warmer months - and costs less than a third of its stablemate. A little like the Redbreast, its profile has a brighter character, making it a great bottle to reach for on long summer evenings. A Night on Earth, The First Light is the fourth release in the annual series and pays tribute to New Zealand’s New Year traditions.

It’s aged in a combination of sherry-seasoned American and European oak casks with a small addition of American oak bourbon casks, too. It pours a pale straw colour and has a light body, making it an easy sipper. While there’s a good punch of boozy grain you’d expect from a Scotch of this calibre, the sherry cask ageing rounds the edges.

Rife with delicate notes, it’s a delightful journey of honeyed vanilla followed by floral notes and zingy hits of sweet shop classics like pineapple cubes and sherbet lemons. A mellow finish will lead you back for another sip and we’d wager The First Light would work rather well in a whisky sour, should you not consider using a single malt in a cocktail barbaric.

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Compass Box - Hedonism 2026

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Aberargie - Inaugural Release

The popular Hedonism series from Compass Box is back with a 2026 expression and, for the first time, has introduced sherry ageing into the making process. Hedonism made a statement when it first launched in 2000, being the first whisky to feature a woman at the centre of its label. This year’s edition features Scottish actress and filmmaker Karen Gillan, with artwork created by Emma Hack.

This is a blended grain Scotch whisky and this time includes whiskies as old as 30-years from Strathclyde Distillery, as well as 20-24 year olds from Port Dundas and Cameronbridge Distillery. The result is that while it has the recognisable character of previous Compass Box releases - a light, creamy whisky with a prominent coconut flavour - the anique sherry butt ageing adds a new quality to the expression.

To our taste, it’s more rounded, but the sherry influence remains restrained. This is no sherry bomb then, but the process adds depth of flavour with fruit and spices, plus the sweetness you’d expect. Fans of the Compass Box Hedonism series will no doubt want to add this edition to their collections.

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The Orientalist - Dragon 12 Year Old

We’ve not come across anything quite like The Orientalist, Dragon 12 Year Old before and this whisky will be an intriguing purchase for anyone more inclined towards Asian spirits. The Dragon is made from a blend of whiskies from Japan, Taiwan and India. Yes, you read that right, not a thistle or highland cow in sight.

Each has been aged for 12 years before being finished in oloroso sherry casks. The Japanese whisky takes centre stage, making up most of the blend and this bottle comes in at a surprisingly good value price considering the age.

It pours the colour of golden syrup and is boozy on the nose with a strong punch of vanilla. The body is light, as you’d expect from a Japanese spirit, but the flavour has rich punches of spice, fruitcake and chocolate-coated nuts. It’s an unusual combination which makes for an interesting alternative to the usual players.





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