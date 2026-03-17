I'm a drinks writer and these are my 5 favourite seasonal sips to restock your drinks cupboard for Spring

Do Brits ever need an excuse for a wee drink? Hell no. We manage to squeeze it into literally any occasion: a birth, a death, a bible story – literally any day of the week. “Oh, it’s a Thursday!” translating to "yes please, another round". Regardless, Spring means warmer weather which is definitely cause for celebration.

As well as some great new releases, with our mixology-making friends at MOTH delivering another corker, there are five old favourites and box-fresh offerings that we’re currently loving.

1. Rosaluna mezcal

If you are someone who regularly orders a Margarita, I implore you to broaden your horizons and try a Mezcalita. Smoky, layered, and still delivering that strong tequila punch that keeps you coming back, mezcal is a ridiculously slept on spirit that does not get enough clout. If a mezcal could be good for you, Rosaluna is – it’s the first Additive-Free Mezcal, Gluten-Free, Non-GMO, Vegan, Kosher, 0 Carb, & USDA Organic. But, more importantly, it tastes phenomenal. Imagine bottled sunshine with well balanced smokiness, and just a hint of sweetness.

2 . MOTH: Strawberry Daiquiri and Mango Margarita

MOTH managed to do the almost unheard of, taking an already semi-saturated market (tinnies) and redefined it. Although, once you taste their sleek-packaged black cans, you can easily understand why. Bar-quality cocktails that aren’t over-sweetened — no matter whether you reach for an Old Fashioned, a Pina Colada, or a Mojito, you will have a great-tasting tipple.

Now, they’ve just released two more crowd-pleasing flavours with a Strawberry Daiquiri and Mango Margarita. Given my ode to mezcal above, you can probably imagine that my favourite has to be the latter of the two. Keeping in tradition with MOTH’s MO for good-strength, banging-tasting cocktail that feels like you have a suspenders-wearing, moustachioed mixologist tucked in the back of your kitchen cupboard.

3. Harp of Darkness

If you love Guinness, you're going to either love or hate this new release: Harp of Darkness is a Black Irish Whiskey which isn't a gimmicky attempt to hop on Guinness' coattails but a delicious, layered whiskey in its own right. On the nose it's deep with treacle toffee notes, a hint of boozy chocolate and an earthy oak and coffee underneath. On the palate it opens out to a gorgeous dark malt flavour, with a hint of molasses and ginger snap richness. It has a creme caramel finish balanced with a woody clove and oak. Basically it's the best of Irish whiskey and Irish Stout in one – clearly, we didn't want to forget our memories of St Patrick's Day.

4. Soba Circus

For any non-drinkers or anyone looking for an option which will add a healthier twist on their springtime drinks, Soba Circus is a new alcohol free offering which is just as decadent as it looks. It's a blend of Nootropics, Green Tea, and Natural Caffeine which is supposed to help with focus, mood, and energy. It's definitely a unique tasting drink which won't remind you of anything you've tried before – it's a bit like kombucha in that it can really split people on whether they like it or not.

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DJ & producer Nic Fanciulli – the leading man behind it tried out numerous recipes over three years before agreeing on the ‘one’, proving the alcohol free world is developing its offerings with as much intention and innovation as its boozy counterpart. If you're into alcohol-free options, it's one to try out.

5. Four Roses Bourbon

For anyone scratching their heads at the already very beloved Four Roses Bourbon being included in the list, in my defense, it's a classic for a reason. Currently, we're loving the bourbon mixed up in a couple of easy at-home cocktails. In particular a Four Roses bourbon Sidecar which is just 1.7 oz Bourbon, 0.7 oz Fresh Lemon Juice, and 1 oz Cointreau, all mixed up in a cocktail shaker with ice, then poured straight. Try it, and you'll see why it's on the list.





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