Midleton Distillery whisky cleans up at San Francisco World Spirits awards
No mid-place ranking for Midleton
When it comes to whiskey, Midleton has been around the block, having been in the whiskey-making business for 200 years. And that pedigree has shone through at this year's most prestigious spirits award competition.
In 200 years, Midelton had earned its fair share of accolades, but at the most recent San Francisco World Spirits Competition, it reached a new landmark, being crowned the most awarded international distillery. Midleton took home an impressive 41 medals.
Midleton Distillery’s awards included 21 double gold medals, 10 gold medals, 9 platinum awards, and 9 best of class finalists. Basically, Middleton has become the Michael Phelps of the whiskey world.
Midleton has released some pretty impressive drams in recent years, including the oldest ever single pot still Irish whiskey, and is home to an exclusive very rare collection. Some of the brands made at the distillery include Jameson, Redbreast, Powers, and Knappogue Castle.
So if you’re looking for a wee dram for yourself or a friend (you don’t have to lie to us), you can know you’re picking up a decent bottle with awards aplenty.
The leaders of Midleton called the awards “a true honour”, saying it was “a testament to the passion, innovation and craftsmanship of our teams in Midleton – both past and present.” Mainly, a testament to how much people love an Irish malt, which we definitely can’t argue with.
- Hawk’s Rock Distillery released debut Garavogue whiskey — and we were the first in the world to try it. Here's why we love it
Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Hawk’s Rock Distillery releases debut Garavogue whiskey — and we were the first in the world to try it. Here's why we love it
Any excuse to raise a glass
-
Enjoy your whisky NEIT? Three things to know about the Italian inspired Irish whiskey that’s debuted in the UK
Call us Hozier
-
Bored of whisky? Here are four drinks to try to shake up your order
No overly poetic tasting notes allowed