10th Mountain Whiskey scoops up awards at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition

10th Mountain Whiskey, a small craft distiller known for their bourbon, rye whiskey, potato vodka and more, have scooped up even more awards at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Recognized as one of the most influential spirits competitions in the world, the SFWSC attracted thousands of entries from powerhouse brands across every category.





The 10th Mountain Whiskey and Spirit Company is an extension of the mountain lifestyle, unsurprisingly, bringing that fresh outdoors into a glass. It was founded to celebrate the legacy of the U.S Army’s 10th Mountain Division, centered around serving a community.





The spirits company received eight prestigious awards, from double gold awards to bronze medals, battling it out against some of the industry powerhouses.





Among the awards, its 10th Mountain Bourbon scored an impressive 98, and a double gold medal. It was a unanimous decision by the judges, showing that its Colorado born bourbon is up there with the best.













It is made from a blend of Colorado Corn, American Rye, and Malted Barley, giving it a warm amber finish. It’s a bold yet smooth whiskey with a medium sweetness. As you’d expect from any whiskey aged in a new charred oak barrel, it has hints of vanilla, oak, and honey on the nose, with a touch of toasted nuts on the palate.





Its Potato Vodka and Rye Batch 81 both scooped up gold medals, with a score of 93 and 92 respectively. Joining them on the podium were the American Single Malt Whiskey, Brandy, and Old Fashioned Bitters, all of which were awarded a silver medal. And with a respectable bronze medal were the Alpeglow Cordial and Rye Whiskey Chocolate.

“We're honored beyond words,” said Founder, Ryan Thompson.“These awards prove that even a small-batch distillery from the Colorado Rockies can compete with global titans—and win. It’s a testament to our team, our values, and the veterans and active-duty men and women we honor every day through our brand.