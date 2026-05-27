One of the greatest games of all time is getting a huge new update more than 10 years after its first release

More than a decade after it was first released, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is officially getting brand new DLC.

Because apparently one of the greatest RPGs ever made still isn’t done with us yet.

Developer CD Projekt has announced a third expansion for The Witcher 3 called Songs of the Past, with the new DLC set to launch in 2027 across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

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Which means Geralt of Rivia is somehow returning for another adventure 12 years after the original game launched back in 2015.

The expansion is being co-developed alongside Fool's Theory, a Polish studio made up of several former Witcher developers who previously worked on the original game. The team is also currently handling the remake of the very first Witcher game, so CD Projekt is clearly keeping things in the family here.

Details on Songs of the Past are still pretty thin for now, although CD Projekt confirmed players will once again step into the boots of Geralt for a completely new storyline. More information is expected later this summer.

The announcement doesn’t come entirely out of nowhere, either. Rumours about secret Witcher 3 DLC have been floating around online for months, with leaks suggesting a brand new region to explore and speculation that the expansion could help bridge the gap between The Witcher 3 and The Witcher 4.

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The Witcher 4 is expected to shift focus towards Ciri as the series’ new lead protagonist, so Songs of the Past could end up acting as one final swansong for Geralt before CD Projekt fully moves on to the next era of the franchise.

And considering how beloved expansions like Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine already are, expectations are understandably sky high.

Blood and Wine, in particular, is still regularly spoken about like it was basically an entire extra Witcher game disguised as DLC, so announcing another expansion this late into the game’s lifespan feels massive.

CD Projekt actually planned to reveal the expansion during an anniversary livestream celebrating Blood and Wine this week, but according to the studio, an accidental launcher leak forced them to announce it early instead.

Which feels very on-brand for the modern games industry at this point.

The studio also confirmed the new DLC will only launch on current-gen hardware, meaning PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch players are being left behind this time around. CD Projekt says upcoming updates will also overhaul the game’s technical requirements on PC, with SSDs becoming mandatory going forward as the studio continues modernising the game for newer hardware.

With new content coming to the game, we also need to update our system requirements to ensure smooth performance and compatibility going forward. These requirements will become effective starting from the next update.Read more: https://t.co/1pcrqGU8YQMay 27, 2026

It’s a hugely busy period for CD Projekt overall, too. Alongside Songs of the Past, the studio is currently developing The Witcher 4, future Witcher sequels, a Witcher multiplayer project and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season two.

Still, despite everything else on the horizon, it’s pretty exciting seeing The Witcher 3 continue to grow this far after release.

Most games are lucky to survive a few months before disappearing into the backlog abyss forever. Meanwhile, Geralt is out here casually getting fresh expansions 12 years later like none of us ever emotionally left Novigrad in the first place.

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