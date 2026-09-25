Ronnie Scott’s is heading to a new London location for a jazz residency this October

Usually Ronnie Scott’s is associated with a suave kind of sultry Soho where people are out past 11pm, with saxy jazz music playing away whilst people sip on Sazeracs. And whilst that’s not changing, the legendary live music is heading on a little sojourn, popping over to a bar right beside London’s St Paul’s Cathedral for a month of music.

The Anthologist over in Bank is welcoming in Ronnie Scott’s for a month of Friday night fun across October. The bar will be hosting the London institution for four evenings of live entertainment from some of the jazz club’s most exciting performers. To go alongside all this sophistication, there will be an exclusive menu created for the evenings, consisting of bourbon based cocktails from Maker’s Mark, bringing the taste of vintage New Orleans as well as its sounds and influence.

(Image credit: Drake & Morgan / Ronnie Scott's)

There are two speciality cocktails on the menu – a Mango Spiced Whiskey Sour & Salted Caramel Popcorn Old Fashioned. If you want some good news, a welcome cocktail is included in the ticket price, so you won’t be shelling out £££ on top of tickets. At least for the first round anyway.

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Doors open at 8pm, with tickets priced at £20 including a welcome cocktail and an evening of live entertainment from the likes of Acantha Lang, Marcus Bofanti, Louise Marshall, and Jo Harrop. Lang is a New Orleans-born soul singer, whilst Bofanti is a two-time British Blues Award winner. Meanwhile Marshall is a long-standing vocalist with Jools Holland's Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, who has performed alongside David Gilmour, Chaka Khan and Beverley Knight, and Harrop, rounding off the residency, who is an acclaimed jazz vocalist and has won Jazz Album of the Year.

TLDR: it’s a pretty fab lineup, and your Friday nights are in good hands – or rather, good bands.

You can book tickets here .





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