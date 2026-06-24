Londoners are more at risk in hot weather than the rest of the UK – here’s 3 reasons why

Londoners are collectively panicking at the upcoming 37 degree plus temperatures melting the city, and collectively if frantically Googling which tube lines actually have air con. For all the jokes that a UK 35 degrees feels nothing like a Europe 35 degrees it turns out there’s actually some proof to this, which is a relief as it’s too hot for gaslighting right now.

According to a study by officials from UK Health Security Agency, Londoners could be at greater risk in heatwaves due to numerous factors like commuting, overcrowding, and the city’s wealth distribution.

Here's the breakdown of your heat-induced breakdown.

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1. 'Urban Island Effect'

(Image credit: Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Temperatures are generally higher in London thanks to the “urban heat island effect” which often increases exposure due to indoor overheating risk. Basically, the ratio of concrete to green space is particularly unbalanced in cities, and whilst London does have some lovely public parks, the amount of built up areas and the density of their populations means temperatures will be higher than elsewhere in the country.

2. Cost of living

The old cossie livs crisis rears its expensive head once again, and this time it’s responsible for heatwave rises. It's not exactly breaking news that London is expensive. From rent to pints, the average price of things in the capital is often higher.

According to the survey, the heat risk can be increased by less capacity for “adaptive behaviours to reduce the overheating risk” due to socioeconomic factors “unique to the capital”. Inequality in London is far higher than the rest of the UK with over a quarter of Londoners living in poverty. Things like “security concerns or the necessity of income” can contribute to lower income Londoners heading to work during intense heat, putting Londoners at a higher risk.

3. Overcrowding

It’s not exactly news that London is a pretty packed city, and anyone who's ever tried to get on a Northern Line tube during a midweek rush hour will be all too familiar with overcrowding. Turns out that it’s having an effect on the heat and how people will cope. “Evidence suggests that, in London, more affluent areas also have more access to green space, which is also linked with cooler urban environments, potentially reducing risk,” according the study.

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