Paul Smith revamps Mini Cooper with bold colours and unique details in new car collaboration

Mini is getting a Paul Smith makeover. The new Mini Paul Smith Edition, revealed at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo on 29th October, brings the designer’s “classic with a twist” ethos to the Mini Cooper family, combining the brand’s signature charm with Smith’s unmistakable style.

Available on all Mini Cooper 3-door, 5-door, and Convertible models, except John Cooper Works, this edition celebrates British craftsmanship, creativity, and a shared love of detail.

“It’s wonderful that our partnership has carried on over so many years,” says Sir Paul Smith. “New colours and unexpected details will be a welcomed surprise.”

The exterior immediately sets the Mini Paul Smith Edition apart. Three paint finishes are offered: Statement Grey, a modern nod to the 1959 Mini Austin Seven; Inspired White, recalling the classic Mini Beige; and Midnight Black Metallic.

Nottingham Green, a tribute to Smith’s hometown, appears on the side mirrors, wheel hub covers, grille accents, and as one of two roof options.

A Signature Stripe graces the roof in green, while the alternative Jet Black roof sports a mix of gloss and matte stripes. Every car rolls on 18-inch Night Spoke aluminium wheels with a dark steel finish and Paul Smith lettering, and the Mini logo gets a striking Black/Blue makeover.

We really like the result. The Mini Paul Smith Edition manages to be sleek and stylish while remaining subtle — a thoughtful balance of eye-catching design and everyday elegance.

Inside, the playful details continue. Nightshade Blue sports seats feature knitted textile accents, while a fabric strip on the steering wheel carries Smith’s signature colours.

The dashboard and door panels sport tone-on-tone stripes inspired by Paul Smith’s iconic designs. Open the doors and you’ll be greeted by handwritten puddle lights saying “Hello,” the motto “Everyday is a new beginning” on the sills, and a tiny rabbit doodle on the floor mats, a lucky charm courtesy of the designer. Personal Mode on the central display also offers three Paul Smith backgrounds, giving the interior a unique, bespoke feel.

The collaboration is a continuation of a long-running creative partnership. Sir Paul Smith first customised a classic Mini in 1998 and returned for the MINI STRIP in 2021 and the MINI Recharged by Paul Smith in 2022. This new edition carries forward that tradition, blending contemporary design with heritage details.

The collection also includes a capsule of bags to house all your goodies and ensure your boot doesn’t look like a jumble sale.

The Mini Paul Smith Edition will launch first on the Mini Cooper Electric, priced from £32,705, followed by the Cooper and Cooper Convertible models.

Expect a playful mix of tradition, modernity, and unmistakable British flair as well as more than a few doodles from one of the country’s most enduring designers.





