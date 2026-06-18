This new LEGO set lets you build your own retro arcade pinball machine

There's no shortage of LEGO sets aimed squarely at grown-ups these days. You can build a Formula 1 car, recreate a famous painting, assemble a working typewriter or spend an entire weekend constructing a botanical garden that never needs watering.

The company has unveiled the LEGO Icons Arcade Pinball Machine, its first-ever playable pinball machine, giving fans the chance to build their own miniature arcade cabinet complete with functioning gameplay mechanics.

Unlike some of LEGO's more display-focused adult sets, this one is designed to be used once you've finished building it.

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Made up of 2,274 pieces, the set recreates the look and feel of a vintage arcade machine while packing in a surprising amount of functionality. There's a spring-powered launcher to fire the ball into play, dual flippers to keep it alive, spinning bumpers, targets to hit and even an elevated ramp bridge that sends the ball looping back onto the playfield.

In other words, this isn't just a decorative nod to pinball. It's an actual game.

The set uses entirely mechanical systems rather than electronics, making it feel much closer to a traditional pinball table than some might expect. Once assembled, players can launch the ball and work their way around the board aiming for various targets and scoring opportunities.

The machine is built around a playful space theme that feels like a love letter to some of the company's most beloved classic sets. Players take on a mission to reunite a stranded astronaut with a baby astronaut travelling through space. Hitting key targets advances progress through the adventure, while an integrated progress tracker can be reset so the game can be played over and over again.

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The set includes two minifigures to bring that story to life: a classic LEGO space astronaut and the fan-favourite "space baby", which has become something of a cult character among LEGO fans in recent years.

While the playable mechanics are the obvious headline feature, the finished model has also been designed to work as a display piece. Inspired by retro arcade cabinets, it features colourful space-themed artwork and plenty of nostalgic detailing. At 24cm high, 38cm long and 28cm wide, it's substantial enough to stand out on a shelf without completely taking over a room.

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The release also continues LEGO's recent fascination with nostalgia. Over the past few years the company has increasingly targeted adult builders with sets inspired by childhood hobbies, vintage technology and pop culture icons. We've had brick-built Nintendo consoles, retro radios, Polaroid cameras and record players. A fully functioning pinball machine feels like the natural next step.

And while genuine pinball tables can cost thousands of pounds and require a dedicated room to house them, this version is considerably easier on both your wallet and your floor space.

The build is aimed at adults aged 18 and over, meaning it's likely to appeal just as much to arcade enthusiasts as it will to long-time LEGO collectors. The addition of working gameplay mechanics also gives it a novelty factor that many display-only sets simply don't have.

Whether you're a lifelong pinball fanatic, a nostalgic arcade obsessive or just someone who enjoys a LEGO set with a bit more interactivity, this feels like one of the more inventive launches the company has produced in recent memory.

The LEGO Icons Arcade Pinball Machine costs £189.99 and contains 2,274 pieces. It will be available through LEGO Insiders early access from the 1st of July, before going on general sale from the 4th of July via LEGO stores and online.





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