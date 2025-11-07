Grand Theft Auto 6 delayed (again) by another six months - until November 2026

Rockstar Games has once again delayed the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, pushing it back to roughly a year from now, in November 2026.

“We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realise has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve,” Rockstar said in a statement posted on X.

GTA 6 was, until yesterday, meant to arrive in May 2026, so we’re looking at another six-month wait for the title that was hoped to reignite sales of the PlayStation 5 Pro console.

The real eye-opening part is when you compare how long GTA 6 will have taken to emerge, compared with the series’ games from back in the day.

GTA 5 was released in September 2013, meaning it will have been upwards of 13 years waiting for the sequel to land.

Add 13 years to 1997’s original Grand Theft Auto and you get to live through every single GTA game up to, and including, Grand Theft Auto IV. That’s six mainline entries and countless (mostly rubbish) spin-offs and downgraded ports.

There was just a year’s gap between Grand Theft Auto III (2021) and the iconic Vice City (2022), which is also roughly the gulf between when Rockstar said GTA 6 was originally going to come out and when it’s currently pencilled in.

You know the weird part? Despite this ultra-extended development time being the problematic truth among (almost) all the big game studios, we’re still pretty much inundated with games every month.

Waiting for those big series doesn’t half make you feel like you’re ageing in real-time, though.

What do we know so far? GTA 6 is set in fictional versions of Florida and Miami, and the trailers suggest it’ll be packed with detail, social commentary and problematic characters, as usual.

Rockstar has so far released two trailers for the game, which have amassed more than 400 million views on their official listings alone.

In recent days, Rockstar has also been accused of union-busting, after firing more than 30 staff who were reportedly in talks over unionising.