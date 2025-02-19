Grand Theft Auto 6: It's all going a bit Roblox, apparently

In a move that might make old-school GTA fans cringe, Rockstar Games is apparently looking at turning Grand Theft Auto 6 into a Roblox-inspired Metaverse.

You what? It basically means the game may feature user-generated mini worlds that offer their own particular take on GTA 6 play.

This is according to Digiday, which cites “three industry insiders” who claim Rockstar Games has been in talks with top Roblox and Fortnite creators about the plans.

For those who have the never experienced Roblox, it’s a strange messy theme park in which creators — often kids — can make their own sandboxes and mini games. Call it a creative’s toolbox that sparks people’s imagination. Call it a developer sweatshop. Either way, it sure is popular.

And creators can get a share of the profits generated from in-game transactions to make their efforts worthwhile.

Fortnite — which some of you may think of as simply a multiplayer battle royale game — has also had user-generated content since 2018. And it generates an absolute fortune in cash.

GTA 6 Online Redux

This is a clear route forward for the GTA 6 version of GTA Online, which is still super-popular. Around 150,000 concurrent players can be found on it at peak times each day.

Look at the numbers and you can see why, despite GTA V’s epic success, Rockstar is still aiming higher.

According to publisher 2K’s last earnings report, the GTA series has made $8.9 billion since GTA 5’s release in 2013, including revenue from GTA Online and the remastered original trilogy release. However, Fortnite revenues amassed around that much after just two years.



Rockstar Games is currently still aiming for a “fall” release for GTA 6, by which time the game will have been in development for at least 10 years, by most estimates.

The developer has to date released just one trailer for the game, which has attracted 241 million views at the time of writing. Fingers crossed we’ll get another — or some other official details — soon.