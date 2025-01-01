GTA 6 predicted to rake in billions, break sales records

According to financial analysts, Grand Theft Auto 6 will make around $3.2 billion in its first year on sale, bucking the recent depressing trend of some big-name games not actually doing that well.

This comes courtesy of the Financial Times, and the same claims suggest Rockstar could pull in $1 billion’s worth in pre-orders alone.

Grand Theft Auto 5, now more than a decade old after its 2013 release, hit the $1 billion mark within its first three days on sale. It reached almost $2 billion six months after release.

If these Grand Theft Auto 6 numbers are sounding optimistic to you, they kinda aren’t.

GTA V has made upwards of $8.5 billion to date, but in the latter portion of its life, it’s GTA Online that has raked-in those dollars.

The game never received any single-player DLC, and the game’s once-wobbly-but-popular multiplayer is generally seen as the cause. And that’s despite GTA 4’s DLC — The Lost and the Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony — often becoming players’ and critics’ favourite part of the package.

If you’re old-school GTA fans like us, your priority is likely to be the single-player story campaign. But to Rockstar’s money folks? It’s the ongoing stuff that need to hit the bullseye.

So far, the developer has only released a single trailer for the game, a year ago. It has since racked-up 230 million views, and has just hit headlines again.

Rockstar re-released the trailer on Chinese video sharing site BiliBili. And it allows for higher bitrates than YouTube, making the info-packed, high-speed trailer significantly clearer.

The bad bit: you need a paid BiliBili subscription to watch it at that higher quality.

We have a long wait for the game itself, which is currently pegged for Autumn 2025. And there’s no guarantee it won’t be pushed back into 2026. It’s not just us punters who want to know a firm release date, it’s developers and publishers too. No one wants their game release to be sitting anywhere near the megaton bomb that is Grand Theft Auto 6.



If you fancy heading into GTA before that, it’s not a bad time to reacquaint yourself with Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. While this package of the first three mainline 3D GTA games was pilloried at launch, it has since had several updates and is now much better. And it’s also on sale at both the Xbox and PlayStation stores.

