Daft Punk come to Fortnite this week: All the details

Wish Daft Punk were still making music? We’re not going to say this is the next best thing to a new album, but Daft Punk are coming to Fortnite imminently.

This isn’t just a case of pricey Daft Punk skins, either. It’s more like a digital museum-slash-immersive-experience you’ll be able to visit as a standalone event within Fortnite.

From September 27th, the Dark Punk Experience will be available under the Made By Epic section of Fortnite's menu.

It is what Epic calls a “fully interactive playground,” one that includes Daft Punk music throughout multiple rooms, each with its own theme and interactivity.

There’s Dream Chamber Studios, where you’ll be able to “remix" Daft Punk tracks. An Around the World area offers a music video creation game using LEGO objects and figures.

The Robot Rock Arena provides a more classic Fortnite-like shooting experience, in which you blast robots. And what Daft Punk tie-in would be complete without a dance floor? There’s one in the Daft Club zone.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Daft Punk Experience fires up at 6:30PM UK time on September 27th, with an opening ceremony led by supercut of Daft Punk’s live album Alive 2007.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All of this is in support of a barrage of Daft Punk content, available within the Fortnite shop from September 25th.

The Daft Punk Bundle includes outfits and accessories representing the two members of Daft Punk, Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, known by their robo-codes TB3 and GM08 within Fortnite. Each gets an outfit in Fortnite and LEGO styles, while Get Lucky will also be available as a Jam Track.

According to Fortnite leakster Hypex, the bundle will cost 3200 V-Bucks, while the costumes alone will cost 1500 a piece.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Before any Daft Punk fans out there get too excited about the band being virtually under the spotlight, we have been told by Epic that no, “the band is not getting back together.” Drat.

There’s no finish date on the Daft Punk Experience date yet, but we are told there will be an “afterparty” at some point, the details of which are still under wraps.