Spotify’s new Live Events feed is a gig goers' dream

Spotify isn’t just about streaming your favourite songs anymore; it’s about where you hear them live. The platform has just rolled out a revamped in-app live events feed, designed to make discovering gigs, following venues, and planning nights out easier than ever, arriving shortly after the service finally added Lossless audio.

The update comes with a fresh design and a new feature: you can now follow your favourite venues and see their full calendar of events, all saved straight to your Library. You can even filter upcoming shows by genre, ensuring you’re only notified about the concerts you actually care about, from intimate weekend gigs to massive global tours.

Spotify is updating the feed daily, not weekly, so your concert notifications are always fresh. Senior Director of Live Music Rene Volker says the goal is simple: “Live music thrives when the right fans find the right ticket at the right time. By letting listeners follow venues right in the app, and by refreshing the Live Events feed daily to highlight highly relevant concert recommendations, we’re turning streaming intent into real-world attendance.”

Currently, more than 20,000 venues worldwide are listed in the feed. See a show you like? Tap through to the ticketing partner, usually Live Nation or Ticketmaster, and snag your spot. While smaller independent venues don’t yet have dedicated tabs, Spotify clearly has room to expand, meaning local hidden gems could soon get their moment in the spotlight.

This isn’t Spotify’s first foray into live music; the Concerts Hub launched in 2020, later becoming the Live Events section, and earlier this year, the platform debuted the Concerts Near You playlist, a curated selection of songs from artists touring near you, complete with direct ticket links. Competitors are also leaning into live events, with SoundCloud partnering with Ticketmaster and Live Nation to let artists list shows directly on their pages.

The update makes Spotify feel less like a streaming app and more like a personal gig concierge. Whether you’re chasing the next big headline act or discovering a tiny venue around the corner, it’s a small but significant step toward turning your playlist into a packed weekend calendar and supporting artists.