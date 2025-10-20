Spotify’s new Live Events feed is a gig goers' dream
Your playlist just became your personal gig guide
Spotify isn’t just about streaming your favourite songs anymore; it’s about where you hear them live. The platform has just rolled out a revamped in-app live events feed, designed to make discovering gigs, following venues, and planning nights out easier than ever, arriving shortly after the service finally added Lossless audio.
The update comes with a fresh design and a new feature: you can now follow your favourite venues and see their full calendar of events, all saved straight to your Library. You can even filter upcoming shows by genre, ensuring you’re only notified about the concerts you actually care about, from intimate weekend gigs to massive global tours.
Spotify is updating the feed daily, not weekly, so your concert notifications are always fresh. Senior Director of Live Music Rene Volker says the goal is simple: “Live music thrives when the right fans find the right ticket at the right time. By letting listeners follow venues right in the app, and by refreshing the Live Events feed daily to highlight highly relevant concert recommendations, we’re turning streaming intent into real-world attendance.”
Currently, more than 20,000 venues worldwide are listed in the feed. See a show you like? Tap through to the ticketing partner, usually Live Nation or Ticketmaster, and snag your spot. While smaller independent venues don’t yet have dedicated tabs, Spotify clearly has room to expand, meaning local hidden gems could soon get their moment in the spotlight.
This isn’t Spotify’s first foray into live music; the Concerts Hub launched in 2020, later becoming the Live Events section, and earlier this year, the platform debuted the Concerts Near You playlist, a curated selection of songs from artists touring near you, complete with direct ticket links. Competitors are also leaning into live events, with SoundCloud partnering with Ticketmaster and Live Nation to let artists list shows directly on their pages.
The update makes Spotify feel less like a streaming app and more like a personal gig concierge. Whether you’re chasing the next big headline act or discovering a tiny venue around the corner, it’s a small but significant step toward turning your playlist into a packed weekend calendar and supporting artists.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
We Are Rewind's new Elvis-themed cassette player is a love letter to the King — here's how it was made
Reviving the golden age of analogue sound, one tape at a time
-
Spotify now lets you chat your way to the perfect playlist — with a little help from ChatGPT
DJ X's days are numbered
-
Is this the weirdest guitar in the world? Experimental sci-fi axe is seriously extraterrestrial
The Back to the Future musical just got a new prop
-
Philips Fidelio FT1 promises to be the perfect vinyl and CD deck for retro revivalists — while still boasting wireless playback freedom
The old and new combine in a lovely new package from Philips
-
The long, long wait is over — Spotify Lossless has arrived and here's how to turn it on
Spotify never sounded so good
-
Billie Eilish launches a new UNO deck with Mattel
Quite the UNO reverse
-
ClearFrame CD player revives physical media with a see-through twist
See what's spinning
-
You can now stream Spotify in VR with Meta headsets
Play that funky music