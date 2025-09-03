Can webcams be cool? Teenage Engineering's new 4K offering aims to find out
A mini speed camera for your computer
Teenage Engineering is a company known for adding a little whimsy back into the everyday; from pocket-sized synthesisers to a TP-7 field recorder that looks like something a Pierce Brosnan-era Bond would outsmart the baddie with, everything it makes is something a 10-year-old you (and a 30-year-old you) would probably be fangirling over.
Its latest invention is no different: introducing the mini webcam. Imagine a sort of beheaded WALL-E, and his body made into an ergonomic webcam that clips onto the top of your monitor - but a little less macabre and a little more nifty. It’s definitely in keeping with Teenage Engineering’s whole office fun aesthetic.
It’s more of a chonky design, but that’s all forgiven when you remember it packs a 4K camera lens, large sensor, two sets of microphones, and two sets of LED fill lights. All this is encased in an anodised aluminium outer shell which gives it that uniform tech look you usually want from your gadgets. And if you just can’t face any more sensible chrome silver finish on your office gear, not to worry - it comes in five colour-ways: an orange, a blue, a yellow, a green, and your standard black or white.
The webcam is simple but uses TE’s foundations to build a product that still warms the cockles of any retro analogue rocker. The front features five stacked modules with the 4K lens in the centre - cyclops style. And, public service announcement… The dual LED lights do just as good a job as any ring light or dimmer switch, so you won’t have to face the absolute jumpscare that is seeing your own face glaring back at you during a meeting and subsequently Googling ageing creams, LED facemasks, and anti-wrinkle Botox on the sly, during said meeting.
The camera comes with a pivoting stand that lets you face it anywhere, and it has a USB-C port on the back for easy connectivity with any device. Ultimately, like all of TE’s products, it’s seriously functional as well as fun.
Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.
