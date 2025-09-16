Amazon is about to drop a whole new box of gadgets
Alexa, show me what's next
Clear your calendars: Amazon has set a date for its big fall hardware event on the 30th at 10am ET in New York City, so it will be 3pm our time. Leading the charge will be Panos Panay, the former Microsoft exec now running Amazon’s Devices & Services team, which all but guarantees some shiny new toys are on the way.
The invite itself is a tease; zoom in and you’ll spot the outlines of an Echo speaker, a Kindle, and a Fire TV. Translation: Amazon is lining up fresh hardware across its three biggest product families.
The Kindle is the strongest candidate for a glow-up. Amazon recently gave the Scribe and the Colorsoft a polish, but it’s been ages since the standard Kindle got a proper refresh. The teaser also hints at a bigger, thinner-bezel screen with stylus support, maybe even a full-colour Scribe. Bookworms, get excited.
On the Echo front, it’s been nearly five years since the flagship speaker got a real redesign. The invite’s telltale blue Alexa light suggests that’s about to change. Expect hardware beefy enough to handle Amazon’s new Alexa+ AI assistant, and maybe even improved 3D audio for those who still use their speaker for more than setting timers.
There’s also the blurry corner of the teaser that looks like a Fire TV set (or possibly a tablet). Either way, Amazon hasn’t dropped new Fire TVs or Sticks in a couple of years, so a refresh is overdue. Rumours point to updated silicon, possibly even a new operating system.
And let’s not forget the Echo Buds. The timing is suspiciously perfect for a fourth-gen pair, and if they don’t come with stronger bass, smoother controls and proper active noise cancellation, Amazon will struggle to keep up with the likes of Samsung, Sony and Apple.
Amazon events are usually a product avalanche. Past years have seen everything from smart glasses to in-car Alexa devices. One thing’s for sure: whether you want to read, stream or ask Alexa to dim the lights, Amazon’s about to give you a lot more ways to do it.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
The long, long wait is over — Spotify Lossless has arrived and here's how to turn it on
Spotify never sounded so good
-
Can webcams be cool? Teenage Engineering's new 4K offering aims to find out
A mini speed camera for your computer
-
Monkey Island creator's next game revealed, and it's not what you might expect
Vampire Survivors with doomscrolling
-
The world’s smallest espresso maker just went electric
Brewtiful stuff
-
Become a spy with the HTC VIVE Eagle smart glasses
Live out your Kingsman dream
-
New Amazon Kindle Colorsoft readers are perfect for comic-loving kids
A touch of colour
-
Amazon's next big thing might be an AI bracelet that listens to you all day long
It's going to Bee awesome
-
Bring on the nostalgia! FUJIFILM has just launched the X Half Camera
Oh, snap!