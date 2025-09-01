DALI's new KUPID speakers shoot an arrow right at audiophile hearts

DALI (Danish Audiophile Loudspeaker Industries), known for its exquisite sound and bafflingly Danish names, has announced the KUPID, a compact, high-performance loudspeaker that promises true Hi-Fi sound and, we assume, the ability to mend broken hearts with its glorious audio.

Priced at £299, the KUPID is fuss-free; it practically sets itself up and seems to be the exact thing you need if you’re not too tech-savvy and just want to plug and play.

Designed in Denmark, the KUPID is 100% DALI, sharing the sonic DNA of their high-end siblings, KORE and EPIKORE. Imagine the KORE and EPIKORE as the intimidating, well-dressed older siblings, and KUPID as the adorable, slightly rebellious younger one who still gets invited to all the cool parties but is much easier to have a chat with. It’s nice and compact and should be simple enough to find a home.

Available in five shades, including the intriguing Chilly Blue and the rather delicious-sounding Caramel White, the KUPID is designed to be seen as much as heard. So, if your living room is currently a shrine to beige, prepare for a delightful splash of audiophile colour.

DALI's keep it simple philosophy means the KUPID is a single-model offering, saving first-time Hi-Fi buyers from existential crises over confusing product tiers and tech jargon. Under the hood, it's packed with advanced tech, including a 4½-inch paper and wood fibre bass/midrange driver. It also features a custom-developed 26mm ultra-light soft dome tweeter, which probably whispers sweet nothings into your ears with its detailed highs.

The KUPID is amplifier-optimised, meaning it plays nice with almost anything you plug it into, making it the social butterfly of loudspeakers, making friends with all kinds of systems.

The new speakers are set to launch on 1st October, 2025, priced at £299 per pair, which is still a noticeable amount of money, but will by no means break the bank like good Hi-Fi often does.