DALI's new KUPID speakers shoot an arrow right at audiophile hearts

A good match

The DALI KUPID Speaker in yellow and blue
(Image credit: DALI)
Morgan Truder's avatar
By
published
in News

DALI (Danish Audiophile Loudspeaker Industries), known for its exquisite sound and bafflingly Danish names, has announced the KUPID, a compact, high-performance loudspeaker that promises true Hi-Fi sound and, we assume, the ability to mend broken hearts with its glorious audio.

Priced at £299, the KUPID is fuss-free; it practically sets itself up and seems to be the exact thing you need if you’re not too tech-savvy and just want to plug and play.

Designed in Denmark, the KUPID is 100% DALI, sharing the sonic DNA of their high-end siblings, KORE and EPIKORE. Imagine the KORE and EPIKORE as the intimidating, well-dressed older siblings, and KUPID as the adorable, slightly rebellious younger one who still gets invited to all the cool parties but is much easier to have a chat with. It’s nice and compact and should be simple enough to find a home.

Available in five shades, including the intriguing Chilly Blue and the rather delicious-sounding Caramel White, the KUPID is designed to be seen as much as heard. So, if your living room is currently a shrine to beige, prepare for a delightful splash of audiophile colour.

DALI KUPID family in every colour

(Image credit: DALI)

DALI's keep it simple philosophy means the KUPID is a single-model offering, saving first-time Hi-Fi buyers from existential crises over confusing product tiers and tech jargon. Under the hood, it's packed with advanced tech, including a 4½-inch paper and wood fibre bass/midrange driver. It also features a custom-developed 26mm ultra-light soft dome tweeter, which probably whispers sweet nothings into your ears with its detailed highs.

The KUPID is amplifier-optimised, meaning it plays nice with almost anything you plug it into, making it the social butterfly of loudspeakers, making friends with all kinds of systems.

The new speakers are set to launch on 1st October, 2025, priced at £299 per pair, which is still a noticeable amount of money, but will by no means break the bank like good Hi-Fi often does.

Morgan Truder
Morgan Truder
Staff Writer

Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸