DALI's new KUPID speakers shoot an arrow right at audiophile hearts
A good match
DALI (Danish Audiophile Loudspeaker Industries), known for its exquisite sound and bafflingly Danish names, has announced the KUPID, a compact, high-performance loudspeaker that promises true Hi-Fi sound and, we assume, the ability to mend broken hearts with its glorious audio.
Priced at £299, the KUPID is fuss-free; it practically sets itself up and seems to be the exact thing you need if you’re not too tech-savvy and just want to plug and play.
Designed in Denmark, the KUPID is 100% DALI, sharing the sonic DNA of their high-end siblings, KORE and EPIKORE. Imagine the KORE and EPIKORE as the intimidating, well-dressed older siblings, and KUPID as the adorable, slightly rebellious younger one who still gets invited to all the cool parties but is much easier to have a chat with. It’s nice and compact and should be simple enough to find a home.
Available in five shades, including the intriguing Chilly Blue and the rather delicious-sounding Caramel White, the KUPID is designed to be seen as much as heard. So, if your living room is currently a shrine to beige, prepare for a delightful splash of audiophile colour.
DALI's keep it simple philosophy means the KUPID is a single-model offering, saving first-time Hi-Fi buyers from existential crises over confusing product tiers and tech jargon. Under the hood, it's packed with advanced tech, including a 4½-inch paper and wood fibre bass/midrange driver. It also features a custom-developed 26mm ultra-light soft dome tweeter, which probably whispers sweet nothings into your ears with its detailed highs.
The KUPID is amplifier-optimised, meaning it plays nice with almost anything you plug it into, making it the social butterfly of loudspeakers, making friends with all kinds of systems.
The new speakers are set to launch on 1st October, 2025, priced at £299 per pair, which is still a noticeable amount of money, but will by no means break the bank like good Hi-Fi often does.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
IKEA's new retro-look Bluetooth speaker is an interior designer's dream
Fancy design for a low price
-
3 portable Bluetooth speakers so stylish you’ll never want them to leave the house
Design-led speakers from Audio Pro, Marshall and We Are Rewind
-
Tuneshine is the new smart speaker on the block — and it's bringing album covers back
A little bit naughties
-
Marshall's new portable speaker is an on-the-go summer dream
Marshall the Second
-
Bang & Olufsen Vollebak Spaceshop speaker weighs 1000kg — but there's a smaller one for your house, too
Finally, a speaker that looks like a granite tequila bottle
-
Luxury design speakers fit for Super Mario World revealed — but act fast if you want one
Looks like a retro camera, is a futuristic speaker
-
How to buy the new Jeff Koons Balloon Dog speakers and lamps
How much is that doggy in the window?
-
New Ruark MR1 Mk3 speakers revealed: Best-in-class desktop speakers get an upgrade
Turn it up