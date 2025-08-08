Buick's all-electric concept car could be the Fantastic Four's weekend motor
Don't get too excited
Buick has just unveiled a concept car that looks less like a vehicle and more like a prop from a lost 70s sci-fi flick. The Electra Orbit, a fresh design from GM China's Advanced Design Centre, is a dazzling display of what could be, if reality weren't such a buzzkill.
This nearly 18-foot-long, six-foot-wide behemoth boasts proportions that scream, "I'm a concept".
Its 24-inch-wide wheels are certainly not for the faint of heart, and the scissor doors open vertically, perhaps hinting at a dramatic entrance (or escape from a disgruntled production team).
An active system, including a rear wing, promises to either glue it to the road or let it slice through the air with the grace of a futuristic otter. And that elongated, prominent rear? It's not just for looks – apparently, it's also aerodynamic.
Inside, you won't find an old fashioned steering wheel. Instead, there's a yoke, alongside a display screen that stretches across the dash.
Both the car and its yoke are designed to adapt their configuration, whether you're manually driving or letting the vehicle do its autonomous thing. It all feels very "Mr. Incredible having to nip and save a cat," which, frankly, is a vibe we can get behind.
Now, for the important bit: this is a concept car. It's a glorious flight of fancy, a design project that will most likely never see the production line. Think of it as a really cool dream that evaporates the moment you wake up.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
However, the fact that GM China is churning out such captivating concepts is a testament to General Motors' current winning streak of designs.
With sales charts looking rosier than a summer sunset, GM is leading the pack in the US, with Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac, and especially Buick (skyrocketing by 29%) all exceeding expectations.
China is another happy hunting ground, with Buick even having its own Electra sub-brand dedicated to hybrids and EVs.
So, while the Electro Orbit might remain a beautiful pipe dream, it's clear GM is giving its design teams the freedom to dream big – even if those dreams are a little out there.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.