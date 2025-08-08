Buick's all-electric concept car could be the Fantastic Four's weekend motor

Buick has just unveiled a concept car that looks less like a vehicle and more like a prop from a lost 70s sci-fi flick. The Electra Orbit, a fresh design from GM China's Advanced Design Centre, is a dazzling display of what could be, if reality weren't such a buzzkill.

This nearly 18-foot-long, six-foot-wide behemoth boasts proportions that scream, "I'm a concept".

Its 24-inch-wide wheels are certainly not for the faint of heart, and the scissor doors open vertically, perhaps hinting at a dramatic entrance (or escape from a disgruntled production team).

An active system, including a rear wing, promises to either glue it to the road or let it slice through the air with the grace of a futuristic otter. And that elongated, prominent rear? It's not just for looks – apparently, it's also aerodynamic.

Inside, you won't find an old fashioned steering wheel. Instead, there's a yoke, alongside a display screen that stretches across the dash.

Both the car and its yoke are designed to adapt their configuration, whether you're manually driving or letting the vehicle do its autonomous thing. It all feels very "Mr. Incredible having to nip and save a cat," which, frankly, is a vibe we can get behind.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: GM) (Image credit: GM) (Image credit: GM) (Image credit: GM) (Image credit: GM)

Now, for the important bit: this is a concept car. It's a glorious flight of fancy, a design project that will most likely never see the production line. Think of it as a really cool dream that evaporates the moment you wake up.

However, the fact that GM China is churning out such captivating concepts is a testament to General Motors' current winning streak of designs.

With sales charts looking rosier than a summer sunset, GM is leading the pack in the US, with Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac, and especially Buick (skyrocketing by 29%) all exceeding expectations.

China is another happy hunting ground, with Buick even having its own Electra sub-brand dedicated to hybrids and EVs.

So, while the Electro Orbit might remain a beautiful pipe dream, it's clear GM is giving its design teams the freedom to dream big – even if those dreams are a little out there.