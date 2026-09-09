Samsung Odyssey G8 G80HS: 4 reasons the 32-inch 6K monitor could be your next PC gaming upgrade

There was a time when picking a new gaming monitor was relatively straightforward. You picked a size, chose between 1080p and 1440p (4K if you were feeling plush), and then spent the next three weeks convincing yourself that an extra 20Hz would somehow transform you into a professional Counter-Strike player.

Well, Samsung’s just made that choice a little more complicated… in the best ways possible. Its new Odyssey G8 G80HS is a 32-inch gaming monitor with a frankly ridiculous 6K resolution. That's 6144 x 3456 pixels, putting more pixels in front of your eyeballs than most gaming rigs have the juice to push.

(Image credit: Future)

It is also capable of running at 165Hz in its native 6K mode or switching into a 3K mode that pushes the refresh rate all the way up to 330Hz. In other words, Samsung has attempted to build one monitor capable of doing both spectacular cinematic gaming and ultra-fast competitive play.

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It's expensive, of course. And you'll need a seriously powerful PC to make the most of it. But if you're looking for a proper end-game upgrade for your gaming setup, here are five reasons why the Samsung Odyssey G8 G80HS deserves your attention.

Samsung Odyssey G8 G80HS: In Short…

32-inch display with an incredibly detailed 6K resolution

with an incredibly detailed Dual Mode: 6K at 165Hz or 3K at 330Hz

or Fast IPS panel delivers crisp colours and wide viewing angles

and 1ms response time keeps fast-paced action sharp

time keeps fast-paced action sharp HDR10+ Gaming boosts detail in shadows and highlights

1. 6K gaming looks absolutely ridiculous

Let's start with that headline number. The Odyssey G8 G80HS is one of the first gaming monitors to bring a full 6K resolution to the party, squeezing 6144 x 3456 pixels into its 32-inch Fast IPS panel. It’s the star attraction here: this is a monitor built around sheer pixel density, rather than simply chasing ever-larger screen sizes.

Those pixels aren't just there for the sake of having an impressive number on the box. Outside of the still-rare 8K monitor market, this is the most detailed picture quality you’re likely to find on a gaming monitor — at least in terms of sheer pixel density. Yes, 8K resolutions can push that higher, but you’ll be hard pressed to find a GPU/CPU combo that can push those pixels at anything above slide-show framerates. To call 6K a compromise is a slightly bizarre choice of words, but against the excess of 8K, it’s a smart middle ground. Tiny environmental details that would normally disappear into the visual noise suddenly become clear — from autumnal leaf fall in Forza Horizon 4, to the war-worn weaponry of Cyberpunk 2077.

2. You don't have to choose between pretty games and fast games

Run the Odyssey G8 at its native 6K resolution and you get a 165Hz refresh rate. It’s an enormous amount of visual detail while still delivering the kind of smoothness that makes 60Hz displays feel increasingly like relics from a less enlightened age. However, 6K is a demanding resolution to run games at, and with the GPU pricing and RAMpocalypse showing no sign of slowing, there will be many rigs that’ll struggle to hit high frame rates at the G80HS’s top resolution.

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(Image credit: Future)

But switch the monitor into its lower-resolution mode and it drops to 3072 x 1728 — essentially 3K — while boosting the refresh rate to a frankly ludicrous 330Hz. Both modes are paired with a quoted 1ms response time.

It’s the best of both worlds, then. Playing something cinematic like Cyberpunk 2077 or Red Dead Redemption 2? Go 6K and feast your eyes.

Playing Marvel Rivals, Valorant or anything else where seeing your opponent approximately three milliseconds before they see you is the difference between in-game life and death? Switch to 3K and let the refresh rate rip.

(Image credit: Future)

The particularly clever thing is that 3K on a 32-inch screen remains properly sharp. Unlike some 4K dual-mode monitors that drop down to 1080p in pursuit of extreme refresh rates, you're not suddenly playing competitive shooters through a screen door. It makes the lower-resolution mode considerably more practical than the compromises required by some existing dual-mode screens.

3. It doesn't look like a spaceship has landed on your desk

Samsung's Odyssey range has never been particularly shy about announcing itself as gaming hardware. The G80HS, however, appears to take a more restrained approach.

Its relatively minimalist design would work just as well in a home office as it does in a neon-lit gaming den. There's RGB lighting around the rear monitor mount, but it’s kept to a minimum, and Samsung's CoreSync system can synchronise those effects — just like a Philips Ambilight TV — with what's happening on screen if you want your desk to join in with the action.

(Image credit: Future)

The stand is also adjustable, allowing you to raise, lower, tilt and swivel the display, with the option to rotate it into portrait orientation. There's cable management built into the stand, too — an unglamorous feature, perhaps, but one that becomes more valuable once you've connected a gaming PC, console, speakers and more to it.

Connectivity includes DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1 and USB ports, while a matte finish is able to diffuse directly lighting and glare without washing out the richness of the image.

(Image credit: Future)

4. It's one of those upgrades that could make everything else look old

The danger with high-end display technology is that once your eyes adjust, going backwards becomes difficult. 6K detail and dual-mode performance makes it one of the most impressive non-OLED gaming displays currently available, with the difference in image sharpness immediately noticeable.

(Image credit: Future)

And that's really the pitch here. The G80HS isn't necessarily the sensible gaming monitor. With a £1,299 price tag, it’ll hardly qualify as a budget purchase — but if you’ve got a rig capable of making the most of it, we’re going to hazard a guess that it’s within reach of your finances.

This is the monitor for the PC gamer who wants one screen capable of making the latest blockbuster look super detailed while still being able to switch gears for competitive play.

If your GPU can handle it, the Odyssey G8 G80HS might be its perfect companion.





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