Sony’s huge new party speakers are loud enough to power your own mini festival

Sony has unveiled three enormous new light-equipped party speakers designed for ravers who think the bass at a house party should be felt in the next postcode.

The new ULT POWER SOUND range consists of the ULT TOWER 5, ULT TOWER 7 and frankly ridiculous-looking ULT TOWER MAX, with Sony promising deeper bass, higher sound pressure and enough power to turn your living room into something resembling a small festival stage.

The headline act is the £1,299 ULT TOWER MAX, which packs three huge woofers — two facing forwards and one facing backwards — alongside multiple tweeters and mid-range speakers. It’s about half the size of your tallest friend, too — it’s simply massive. And it’s as loud as that suggests: Sony says its high-powered amplifier can deliver up to 2,150 watts of output, making it the most powerful bass speaker in the ULT range yet. Probably best not to put it on the floor of your rented flat, then.

Latest Videos From Shortlist Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Sony)

Smaller, still ludicrous, options

The smaller ULT TOWER 7 (£499) still offers a beefy 420 watts and up to 30 hours of battery life, while the £349 ULT TOWER 5 manages 300 watts and up to 20 hours away from the mains. Both are IPX4 water-resistant, too, should your garden party survive the inevitable British weather.

All three feature Sony's dedicated ULT button, which offers multiple sound modes, from bass-enhancing ULT1 and body-shaking ULT2 settings to a more faithful FLAT mode and LIVE, designed to recreate the spacious sound of a concert.

And these aren't just Bluetooth speakers for blasting your Spotify playlist. Sony has included XLR, RCA and USB-C connectivity for DJs, karaoke support, reactive lighting and Auracast-powered Party Chain technology for linking compatible speakers together.

The ULT TOWER range arrives in September. Your neighbours have been warned.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



